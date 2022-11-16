New Range Rover, Nissan X-Trail, Toyota Corolla Cross score 5-star ANCAP rating

The all-new 2023 Nissan X-Trail, Toyota Corolla Cross, and Range Rover and Ranger Rover Sport have all passed five-star ANCAP credentials, following recent local assessment of Euro NCAP crash test data.

The new Range Rover would have to be one of the most expensive vehicles that NCAP/ANCAP has ever tested. It scored 84 per cent for adult occupant protection, 86 per cent for child protection, and then 72 per cent for its vulnerable road user protection (pedestrian), and 84 per cent for its on-board safety assist technologies.

Its smaller brother, the new Range Rover Sport, followed with similar scores, with 85 per cent for adult, 86 per cent for child, but only 69 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 84 per cent for its safety assist tech.

As for the new Nissan X-Trail, this is an important one because it is likely to be a very popular car for growing families. It scored 91 per cent for adult protection, 90 per cent for child protection, and then 74 per cent for pedestrian support, and an impressive 97 per cent for its on-board safety assist systems.

Lastly, the new Toyota Corolla Cross, also set to be a very popular vehicle, scored decent scores as well. ANCAP gave it 85 per cent for its adult occupant protection, 88 per cent for child protection, an excellent 87 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 83 per cent for its safety tech.

These scores are good news for the market, with SUVs growing in popularity by the minute. However, new testing protocols are set to come in next year. Speaking about the results, ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg said:

“As we approach the end of this 2020-2022 protocol period and look ahead to a broadened test regime from 2023, it is pleasing to see a continued high level of safety performance offered from a range of brands.”

These scores apply to all variants of each of the respective models that are on sale or about to go on sale in Australia and New Zealand. See the videos below for more on how they performed.