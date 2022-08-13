2023 Range Rover spotted in Australia, in showrooms this week

Some of the first examples of the all-new 2023 Range Rover to hit Australia have been spotted on the roads, ahead of showroom arrival this coming week. The new model is set to redefine what luxury off-road motoring means and what is technical possible.

We spotted a fleet of the new models driving on the outskirts of Sydney recently. It’s understood these were training event vehicles, with Land Rover staff behind the wheel undergoing a local driving experience programme.

It’s too hard to tell what variants these were, but the new model is on sale with a range of powertrain options, including D300 and D350 inline-six diesels, the P400 inline-six petrol, and the P530 V8 featuring a BMW-derived 4.4-litre twin-turbo belting out 390kW. There’s also plug-in hybrids available, and plans for a fully electric version to arrive in 2024.

Buyers will of course have loads of options and customisation possibilities to select from, including Kvadrat wool interior trimmings and leather-free alternatives, as well as high-end stereo systems and rear entertainment packages with dual 11.4-inch touch-screens, a drinks chiller, and even a fold-up rear-facing picnic seat so you can enjoy the view from the back when parked.

The design has evolved inside and out, with smoother contours on the outside and new vertical taillights, while the interior welcomes a clean and clutter-free dashboard layout incorporating a floating 13.1-inch curved touch-screen, and a 13.7-inch digital cluster in a similar mounting design.

Off-road capability is obviously paramount, so Land Rover has introduced some clever new gear to further enhance capability. There’s a new Dynamic Response Pro system with Active Roll Control as well as a locking rear differential as standard, and adjustable air suspension that provides up to 295mm of ground clearance. Drivers can select from various drive modes too, via the Terrain Response 2 system.

The new model is on sale now priced from $220,200 for the 221kW/650Nm D300, with the plug-in hybrid starting from $229,200. At the top of the lineup is the Autobiography LWB (long wheelbase) with the P530 engine, priced from $304,700. See below for the key specs for the full lineup (excludes on-road costs):