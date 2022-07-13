Nissan Australia confirms prices for next-gen 2023 X-Trail

Nissan has lifted the lid on prices and specs for its highly-anticipated fourth-generation 2023 X-Trail mid-size SUV for Australia, with the range split into four grades, while an all-new e-power hybrid option has been confirmed but remains on the horizon.

When it arrives later this year buyers will have the choice of two- and four-wheel drive platforms in five and seven seat configurations, with the new range riding on Nissan’s updated CMF-C platform.

Powering the lineup is a revised version of Nissan’s 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder that kicks up an additional 9kW/18Nm, with outputs now standing at 135kW of power and 244Nm of torque. This helps to see towing capacity rise from 1500kg to 2000kg.

Kicking off the new X-Trail range is the entry level ST variant, available in both front- and all-wheel drive configuration with five or seven seats. It comes riding on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, and features front and rear LED lighting, roof rails, shift-by-wire, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, atop a generous active safety package.

This includes forward autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, rear AEB with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane departure warnings and an adaptive cruise control system.

Stepping up to the ST-L, available in FWD and 4WD and five- and seven-seat layouts, it adds 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, sliding rear seats, front parking sensors, faux leather trim with heated front seats, fog lights, a surround-view monitor, privacy glass and Nissan’s ProPILOT system with lane keep assistance.

The premium Ti variant is offered solely as a four-wheel drive package, and receives 19-inch alloys, LED indicators, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, leather upholstery, smart rear-view mirror, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch TFT driver display and a 10.8-inch head-up display.

Finally, the flagship X-Trail Ti-L variant is offered in 4WD configuration only as well, and receives Nappa leather upholstery, hands-free tailgate, heated rear seats, remote engine start, heated steering wheel and upgraded 10-speaker sound system from BOSE.

Nissan’s updated 4WD system features three driving modes paired with five levels of adjustable traction for some genuine off-road abilities for gravel, snow and bitumen.

There’s also some clever new interior packaging that can accommodate 16 different boot configurations, with some hidden storage areas for valuable items, while second row space is set to increase thanks to the updated platform.

The company says that a hybrid e-POWER variant will join the X-Trail family at some point in the near future, but says prices and specs will be conformed “at a later stage”. See below for the price list (excludes on-road costs):

2023 Nissan X-Trail ST 2WD 5-seat: $36,750

2023 Nissan X-Trail ST 4WD 7-seat: $39,790

2023 Nissan X-Trail ST-L 2WD 5-seat: $43,190

2023 Nissan X-Trail ST-L 4WD 7-seat: $46,290

2023 Nissan X-Trail Ti 4WD: $49,990

2023 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L 4WD: $52,990