Volkswagen confirms 5 EVs headed for Australia by 2025

Volkswagen is rolling out its expanding battery-electric lineup in Australia, with the local arm confirming no less than five EVs to arrive before 2025 wraps up.

Volkswagen says that we can expect to see the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.Buzz and the ID.Buzz Cargo before the end of 2025 as it hopes to nab a greater slice of the EV pie across multiple segments.

Volkswagen’s Golf-sized ID.3 provides the most accessible entry-point into VW’s battery-electric portfolio, while the ID.4 and ID.5 look set to cash in on the ever-lucrative compact and midsize crossover SUV segment with their sleek coupe looks.

Pricing for the ID.3 is targeted below the $60,000 mark, so buyers can cash-in on all the potential EV incentives, while its ID.4 and ID.5 SUVs offer range figures exceeding 500km.

Buoying the lineup is a pair of battery-electric vans, with Volkswagen bringing the ID.Buzz and its ID.Buzz Cargo van derivative to Australia.

Volkswagen is yet to confirm which models will arrive first, stating only that Australian-bound units are set to go into production in 2024, and will be introduced at a rate equivalent to one new model every five months.

The company adds that customers can rest assured that its dealership network will be ready to service its next-generation fleet right away. VW’s passenger vehicles director, Michal Szaniecki, said:

“Just as Australians have long expected that a Golf or Tiguan will lead their segment for a premium feel and the most enjoyable driving characteristics, we’re ensuring the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 launch with these same attributes in mind. We can confirm the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 will both start production and go on sale next year, so our message for customers thinking about switching to a BEV is this – we’re here in 2024, and here in a big way.”