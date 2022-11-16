2023 GWM Cannon Vanta announced for Australia, priced from $46,490

Great Wall Motors has launched a fashionable new ‘black pack’ variant of its Cannon Ute, called the Cannon Vanta.

The sinister-looking variant becomes the new flagship in the range, featuring a set of 18-inch black-painted alloy wheels, black side mirrors and door handles, black front grille, and black badges.

In the back you’ll find a trendy sports bar in, you guessed it, black. It extends further down the back than other setups. All of these black parts can be paired with either Blue Sapphire, Crystal Black, Pearl White, Pittsburgh Silver, or Scarlet Red body finish.

The Vanta does not feature roof rails like on the Cannon-X on which it is based, leaving a sleeker profile, but it does come with all other features. That includes a digital instrument cluster, 9.0-inch touch-screen with surround-view camera, and a bunch of safety tech such as lane-departure warning and autonomous emergency braking.

Power continues to come from a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine that generates a fairly low (for this class) 120kW and 400Nm. It comes matched to an eight-speed automatic, with four-wheel drive.

The 2023 GWM Cannon Vanta is on sale in Australia now priced from $46,490 drive-away. It’s covered by a 7-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, with five years roadside assist and five years capped-price servicing.