Sportage & Seltos Help Kia Secure 4.8% Global Sales Growth in September

Kia has released its financial reports for the month of September, detailing steady growth of 4.8% globally with the help of the Sportage midsize SUV and its smaller sibling, the Seltos compact SUV.

All up, Kia delivered 261,322 vehicles in September, with domestic sales in Korea totalling 44,123 units – an increase of 11% over the same point in 2022 – while global sales stood at 216,568 vehicles marking a 3.5% increase.

The strong month of sales in September also puts Kia well on track to post record-setting delivery numbers in 2023.

So far, Kia’s global year-to-date sales stand at 2,354,072 vehicles, representing an 8.4% increase over September, 2022 YTD figures of 2,171,538.

The Sportage did the majority of the legwork for Kia’s strong sales tally, amassing a sales total of 47,352 vehicles – over 18% of outright sales – followed by the Seltos compact SUV and the larger Sorrento SUV who posted sale figures of 31,162 and 22,495, respectively.

In Kia’s home market of Korea, the Sportage remained the best-seller, followed by the Seltos and the K3, otherwise known as the Cerato here in Australia.

Looking forward, Kia expects the sales momentum to remain high as the much-anticipated EV9 flagship SUV hits global markets.

Kia says that the EV9 will be hitting dealerships this month after the company wrapped up a local suspension tune here in Australia, with prices standing at $99,950 for the entry-level variant.