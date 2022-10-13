2023 Toyota Corolla Cross now on sale in Australia from $33,000

Toyota has released prices and specifications for its Corolla Cross small SUV in Australia, with the lineup offering both petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

Toyota is bringing the Corolla Cross to Australia in three model grades, with all but the entry-level GX gaining the option of a petrol-hybrid front-wheel drive or hybrid all-wheel drive platform.

The majority of the range comes powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 126kW and 202Nm, that powers the front wheels via a ten-speed CVT automatic.

Opting for one of the Corolla Cross hybrid variants means you’ll get a 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol and front electric motor producing a combined 146kW of power, returning claimed fuel economy figures of 4.3L/100km, while hybrid AWD variants gain a second electric motor over the rear axle, increasing fuel consumption slightly, to 4.4L/100km.

The GX comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED head and taillights, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, climate control, a 7.0-inch multi-function display and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto and digital radio.

Stepping up to the GXL adds a set of premium LED headlights, roof rails, fog lights, part-leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, panoramic view monitor and an upgraded 10.5-inch infotainment system with sat-nav as standard.

Finally, the range-topping Corolla Cross Atmos (above) comes fitted with 18-inch alloys, a moon roof, full leather upholstery, heated seats, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and wireless smartphone charging.

The Corolla Cross is available in a choice of eight colours, including Atomic Rush, Eclipse Black, Frosted White, Glacier White, Jungle Khaki, Lunar Blue, Moondust Grey and Stunning Silver. All variants are covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty with seven years of coverage for the engine. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

GX Petrol: $33,000

GX Hybrid 2WD: $35,500

GXL Petrol: $36,750

GXL Hybrid 2WD: $39,250

GXL Hybrid AWD: $42,250

Atmos Petrol: $43,550

Atmos Hybrid 2WD: $46,050

Atmos Hybrid AWD: $49,050