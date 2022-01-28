New Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior 2.0 production nudges 1000 units

Premcar, the Australian engineering firm responsible for the Nissan Navara Warrior series, says it is readying the champagne for March this year, as it is expected to produce its 1000th unit of the new Warrior 2.0.

In a promising sign for Australia’s domestic manufacturing scene, Premcar’s hardcore, go-anywhere take on the Nissan Navara platform has seen sizeable demand, with 600 units delivered to Australians so far, and the expectation of the 1000-unit milestone in less than two months.

Premcar takes the latest Nissan Navara PRO-4X and re-engineers the vehicle specifically for Australia’s toughest conditions, resulting in arguably the toughest Navara you’ll find on the road after going through its 10 manufacturing stations.

Significant revisions for the suspension, ground clearance, width, wheel and tyres are just the beginning, with a 10-hour transformation process that provides a fully revised suspension setup, unique towbar, winch-compatible bull-bar and full underbody protection. Premcar’s engineering director, Bernie Quinn, said:

We reported last year that demand for Premcar’s Navara PRO-4X Warrior was stacking up so quickly, Premcar actually went on a recruitment drive, enlisting the help of an additional 35 engineers in an area previously famous for its automotive production.

Premcar’s Bernie Quinn continued to explain that it is “not just a win for Nissan, and for Premcar, but for the automotive manufacturing industry more generally. We have always had world-beating talent, and it’s so rewarding to watch them produce world-beating vehicles again”.

Unfortunately for us performance fans, there are no upgrades to the 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. It remains in 140kW/450Nm tune. A full list of Premcar’s features for the latest 2022 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior 2.0 include:

A new winch-compatible, Safari-style bullbar and integrated light bar

A new Warrior-specific towbar

A new ‘Navara’ branded red bash plate and a 3mm steel second-stage under body protection plate

275 / 70 / R17 Cooper Discoverer All Terrain AT3 tyres with increased tread depth, and an off-road focused tread pattern

A 100kg GVM upgrade; now 3250kg

A 961kg payload for vehicles equipped with a manual transmission (952kg automatic)

Increased ground clearance, from 220m to 260mm

Wider track, from 1570mm to 1600mm

Improved approach angle, from 32 degrees to 36 degrees, and near-identical departure angle, from 19.8 degrees to 19 degrees (owing to full-sized spare tyre with alloy wheel)

Revised suspension with new spring rates for more front-end support (less body roll) and more accurate transient response

Revised front and rear damping for greater control of wheels and better compliance, improved isolation from impacts and reduced float when towing or carrying a load

New larger, taller jounce bumper for better control of wheel movement at maximum suspension travel, and reduced transmission of large impacts into cabin

New Warrior-specific fender flares

New Warrior decal pack

New Warrior interior headrest embroidery