Premcar launches recruitment drive in Australia, opens 35 positions

June 8, 2021
Australian, Car News, Nissan, Utes and pickups

Australian engineering firm, Premcar, has announced the launch of an Australian recruitment drive aiming to find local automotive specialists to join its team in Melbourne.

Premcar says that it is looking for 35 skilled automotive specialists to join its ranks and help with the final development and production stages of a new Nissan vehicle. The company is looking for engineering and manufacturing specialists who will join Premcar’s OEM program alongside its major partner, Nissan.

All up, 60 per cent of the vacancies at Premcar have been filled, with the latest recruitment drive set to shore up its engineering and manufacturing teams ahead of another major collaboration with Nissan.

The new roles will be based at Premcar’s 6,00 square-meter facility in Epping, Melbourne, which is currently the assembly centre for the Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior 4×4 ute OEM project.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Premcar was first established in Australia by Prodrive UK in 1996 under the name of Tickford Vehicle Engineering. In 2012, its new owners rebranded as Premcar and launched a major collaboration with Nissan on the Warrior performance program. Premcar’s engineering director, Bernie Quinn, said:

“Premcar is continuing to support the development of world-class automotive skills in Australia, and more specifically, Australia. Victoria is home to generations of world-class engineering skills and to have this level of expertise and knowledge within our team puts Premcar ahead as a specialist automotive supplier.”

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

GTO Engineering 'Squalo' name confirmed for stunning new model
GTO Engineering 'Squalo' name confirmed for stunning new model
UK auto manufacturing down 95% in May, worst since 1946
UK auto manufacturing down 95% in May, worst since 1946
Mercedes-AMG Project ONE development continues, Nurburgring next
Mercedes-AMG Project ONE development continues, Nurburgring next
Polestar 2 confirmed for Australia, arriving by end of 2021
Polestar 2 confirmed for Australia, arriving by end of 2021

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.