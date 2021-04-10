GMC reveals SUV version of new Hummer EV, for MY2024

General Motors has lifted the lid on the SUV addition to its all-electric 2022 Hummer, with the unveiling of the 2024 Hummer EV SUV.

We’ve no doubt that you took note of the open-top 1000hp Hummer EV that was unveiled back in October last year, with GMC claiming some absolutely ludicrous power figures.

Massive power continues with the SUV, as the company says the 2024 Hummer EV SUV will be powered by three electric motors capable of producing 830hp and 15,000Nm of torque. Torque at the electric motor and what’s put down through the tyres and onto the road are two completely different things, but we’ll allow GMC some bragging rights.

GMC also says the Hummer EV SUV is capable of a 0-60mph (97km/h) sprint in just 3.5 seconds, and claims a range figure of 300 miles, or 482km on a full charge. It will come fitted with a regenerative braking system, and will support 800-volt DC fast charging up to 300kW.

Headline features of the undeniably unique Hummer EV SUV include new trail mapping technology, CrabWalk mode for tight-spot manoeuvring, and a new Power Station generator that can supply 3kW of power while you’re working or holidaying off-road. The Power Station generator is able to charge another electric vehicle at 240V/25A/6kW, or power camping or work equipment at 120v/25A/3kW.

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV shares all the major design language from the EV open-top Hummer pickup we saw last year, with the signature striking grille design, and body styling inspired solely by a ruler, and removable sky panels. Underneath, there’s an independent body and battery structure that allows for two battery packs to be nestled in under the floor, powering the three electric motors that GMC speaks of while supporting one another.

GMC labels it the ‘master of manoeuvrability’ thanks to the wheelbase being reduced overall by nine inches (228.6mm), which gives the Hummer EV SUV a turning circle of just 10.8 meters – tighter than what the Mustang E achieves.

Inside the cabin, there’s up to 200 different ways for owners to customise their own Hummer EV SUV, as well as a 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment system and 12-inch driver display.

GMC is throwing in a digital key, Energy App and 14 camera views for parking, and up to 17 camera views with the optional Extreme Off-Road Package. There’s almost too much to talk about in terms of the potential for personalisation, but in essence, GMC is making it very, very easy to customise your all-electric Hummer. Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer of the Hummer EV, said:

“GMC’s Hummer EV SUV offers an exceptional balance of on-road performance and off-road capability, enhanced by a unique structure that allows for our signature open-air experience. The Hummer EV’s body protects the battery, while the battery supports the structure. That means the battery pack itself is a structural element, which enables a truly open-air experience and a rare combination of extreme off-road capability and smooth on-road performance in a body-frame integral platform.”

For a more specific look at the Hummer EV SUV’s claimed off-road prowess compared with the initial pickup version, have a look at the table below.