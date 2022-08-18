New Bugatti roadster previewed ahead Monterey Car Week debut

French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti has released a short clip online teasing the release of an all-new roadster ahead of its official debut at the Monterey Car Week in the coming days.

The company has taken to Instagram to post a short clip showcasing some silhouetted lines of a Bugatti drop-top, accompanied by a tagline that mentions the company is “opening up new horizons”.

It seems almost certain that the roadster design being teased is an open-top variant of the Chiron platform, although the teasers shown so far have thrown out the potential of a carbon-copy Chiron roadster.

Earlier this week, Bugatti gave us a few more peeks at its head and taillight designs in some seemingly identical teasers, and interestingly, these designs weren’t the same as you’d find on the current-generation Chiron.

Another teaser gave us a peek at the interior that looked very different from the Chiron, which makes us think Bugatti has gone further than simply slicing the roof off the Chiron; it is likely looking to make this a unique member of the Bugatti family.

Think along the lines of the coach-built Bugatti Divo, La Voiture Noire and Centodieci that share the bones and powertrain from the Chiron, but receive more than a handful of bespoke touches from Bugatti to separate it from the ‘standard’ Chiron- if you can even call it that.

All will become clear when the Bugatti roadster makes its official debut at The Quail showcase hosted at the Monterey Car Week event, on August 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUGATTI (@bugatti)