2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster revealed; 1355kW, 480km/h+ top speed

Say hello to the fastest and most powerful convertible in the world. Well, according to the maker. It’s the new Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.

Power comes from a 6.6-litre twin-turbo ‘Fury’ V8 that generates an incredible 1817hp at 8000rpm. That’s 1355kW. It also produces 1617Nm of torque at 5000rpm. The mighty engine is connected up to a seven-speed single-clutch automated manual with rear-wheel drive.

With a dry weight of just 1405kg, it translates to a power-to-weight ratio of 1.03kW:kg, and a top speed of “300mph+”, or 483km/h. John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, spoke about the crazy convertible in a statement, saying:

“We created the Venom F5 to be the ultimate expression of a hypercar. The Roadster version takes the Coupe’s speed, exhilaration, and awe, plus a sprinkling of respect-inducing fear, to a new, truly visceral level that brings owners closer to the Venom F5’s extreme performance.”

Compared with the coupe, the new F5 Roadster features a removable roof, obviously. It’s a piece of rigid carbon fibre composites, which is insulated for refinement and coated in Alcantara on the underside for that luxury look and feel. The roof panel weighs just 8kg, and it can be easily removed or replaced by one person, the company says.

The roof sits on a bespoke cradle also made from carbon fibre, designed with special ‘blade legs’ that flow the rear decklid. There’s also a special tempered glass viewing window over the engine, showcasing the masterpiece within.

Production of the F5 Roadster will take place at the company’s headquarters in Texas, USA, with only 30 examples set to be made. Prices start from US$3 million. See below for the key specs:

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster – Technical Specifications

Name Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Construction Bespoke carbon-fiber monocoque Carbon-fiber body panels Suspension Double-wishbone independent Fully adjustable coilover dampers Engine Hennessey ‘Fury’ 6.6L twin-turbo V8 Transmission 7-speed single-clutch automated gearbox Rear-wheel drive Power 1817bhp @ 8,000 rpm 1193lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm Top Speed 300+ mph* Power-to-Weight Ratio 0.59hp/lb Weight 3098lbs / 1405kg Dimensions 183.7 in / 77.6 in / 44.5 in 4666 mm / 1971 mm / 1131 mm Production/Warranty 30 units/4 Years (* Top speed limited with roof panel removed)