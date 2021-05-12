Mitsubishi Triton ‘Ralliart’ in the works with sub-brand revival

May 12, 2021
Car News, Mitsubishi, Utes and pickups

Mitsubishi has confirmed it is reviving its legendary Ralliart performance sub-brand, and it looks like there could be a special Triton Ralliart edition in the works.

Unfortunately, the exact extent of the structure, capacity, and general hopes and dreams of the resurrected brand haven’t been outlined. Mitsubishi simply listed the news in its recent financial results report, under a “Toward the Realisation of Mitsubishi Motors-ness” banner.

The ‘Mitsubishi Motor-ness’ is a pitch to literally bring back the ‘Mitsubishi-ness’ in its future vehicles. What is Mitsubishi-ness? We’re not sure. But the revival of Ralliart certainly seems like a good start in our books. Mitsubishi hasn’t sold a Ralliart model in Australia since the old Lancer Ralliart, last seen in showrooms in 2015.

Judging by the ‘teaser’ images – although we’re not even sure if they are directly reflecting products of the future – it looks like buyers will soon be able to option Ralliart parts, at least for some models. This would be a good move as many other car brands currently offer this. The sub-brand might also cover new motorsport endeavours.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Also in the report Mitsubishi reconfirms the next-generation Triton will arrive some time in 2022 and before 2023, as previously reported. The new ute will likely share plenty of components and its platform with the next-gen Nissan Navara, as part of the, deep breath, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

It’s expected the new model will feature some kind of electrification technology, whether it be mild-hybrid or full hybrid. This would be a great time to introduce such technology as the new model is set to be underpinned by an all-new platform. At the moment the current model is still riding on the old platform from the previous-gen model.

Whether this Ralliart version previewed here will be based on the new model is yet to be known. Mitsubishi could be posting this image purely for illustration purposes and to spike interest. We’ll have to wait and see how this unravels, but, with a bit of luck we could soon Mitsubishi’s answer to vehicles such as the HiLux Rugged X, Ford Ranger Raptor, and Navara PRO-4X.

Tags
,

Related Articles

All-new Mitsubishi Triton coming in 2022, Pajero axed in 2021
All-new Mitsubishi Triton coming in 2022, Pajero axed in 2021
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross previewed, PHEV confirmed
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross previewed, PHEV confirmed
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV now on sale in Australia
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV now on sale in Australia
Next-gen 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander will be 'bigger, bolder, and quietest' ever
Next-gen 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander will be 'bigger, bolder, and quietest' ever

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.