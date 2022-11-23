Abarth 500e fully electric hot hatch revealed, arrives in late 2023

Abarth has unveiled its next-gen hot hatch, called the 500e. It’s described as the most responsive and exciting Abarth ever, in urban environments.

The 500e is a fully electric micro hatch based on an electric platform that offers improved weight distribution and a longer wheelbase than the regular Fiat 500-based models. It is Abarth’s first foray into the world of electric vehicles.

Firstly, the exterior design is easily recognisable. It looks just like the regular Abarth 595 and 695 that we know and love. However, the front end incorporates a special intake system that’s more aerodynamic, mainly directing airflow through the underbody and brakes rather than to a conventional radiator.

The headlights also feature a unique styling tweak over the regular Abarth and Fiat 500, with semi-circles cut out of a new clamshell bonnet. At the back is a sporty diffuser and similar taillight arrangement, and obviously no twin exhaust poking out from underneath.

Power is supplied by a 42kWh battery that feeds an electric motor mounted at the front axle. Power peaks at 113kW with 235Nm of torque. That puts it in line with the original Abarth 500, called the ‘Esseesse’ in Australia (118kW/230Nm).

The company says 0-100km/h comes up in 7.0 seconds, which is apparently “best-in-class” for acceleration. Interestingly, we recently tested the 595 Competizione (132kW/250Nm) manual across the sprint in 7.03 seconds.

Drivers will have a variety of driving modes to select from, including Turismo mode that limits output to 100kW/220Nm for the sake of conserving range, with a Scorpion Street mode for optimum performance and regenerative braking. Scorpion Track mode is for absolute performance.

Since it is a small-capacity battery compared with other EVs on the market, recharging doesn’t take long. In fact, Abarth says users can top up using a maximum of 85kW, taking the battery level to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes. It can also top up 40km range in just 5 minutes.

The Abarth 500e showcases a 10.25-inch Uconnect touch-screen system inside offering sat-nav, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and some new Performance Pages to play around with. A 7.0-inch digital display is used for the gauge cluster.

The Abarth 500e will go on sale overseas on November 22 via an online platform, with deliveries in Australia not set to commence until the end of 2023.