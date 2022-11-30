Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road spec revealed, 1499 for production

Let’s go for a play in the dirt a Lamborghini Huracan. Wait. What? Yep, Lamborghini is also jumping on board the rally-supercar train, following the Porsche 911 Dakar, introducing the new Huracan Sterrato.

This is pretty much a rally-ready version of the V10 supercar, featuring raised ground clearance, by 44mm, wider front (30mm) and rear (34mm) track widths, and special underbody protection made from aluminium.

Lamborghini has also reinforced the side sills, applied a unique rear diffuser to suit off-road driving, and fit a set of tough-looking wheel arch extensions for that go-anywhere attitude. How far it can go off road is another question. However, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, said:

“With the high-speed all-terrain concept of the Sterrato, we have uniquely combined the driving experience of a true super sports car and the fun of driving a rally car. Lamborghini cars always deliver emotion; the Sterrato delivers a new degree of driving thrills.”

In the engine compartment sits a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 that kicks out 610PS (449kW) and 560Nm, just like in the Huracan EVO RWD. This is matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with all-wheel drive. Could you imagine the sound of the V10 while flying through the bush? Lamborghini says the Sterrato can cover 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 260km/h.

It comes with 380mm front and 356mm rear carbon ceramic disc brakes that are clamped by fixed six-piston front and four-piston rear monoblock calipers. Due to off-road-style tyres, braking performance is reduced, requiring 39m across 100-0km/h (up from 33m in the regular EVO).

Speaking of which, the tyres are Bridgestone Dueler, measuring 235/40 on the front and 285/40 on the rear, mounted on 19-inch wheels front and rear. The tyres incorporate run-flat technology, which is probably a good thing if customers regularly hit the dirt.

Lamborghini is planning to produce just 1499 examples of the Huracan Sterrato, commencing in February 2023. Australian details are yet to be confirmed. We’ve added our Huracan EVO RWD video below to help you imagine what this beast sounds like in the bush.