Video: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor – Detailed review (POV)

The new Ford Ranger Raptor is so popular, Ford can’t keep up with the demand. We’ve heard some customers are having to wait up to two years just to take delivery. Is it really that good?

Before we get to our full review and performance test we thought we’d put together another one of our long detailed review videos for the new model for you, in POV style. Hopefully it gives you a first-hand impression of what the vehicle is like to drive.

Ford has basically taken its first-gen Ranger Raptor and turned it up to 11. The biggest change is the introduction of a proper performance engine, separate to all other Ranger models. It’s a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol that develops a whopping 292kW and 583Nm.

All of that is channelled through a part-time rear-/four-wheel drive system, with front and rear locking differentials and a bunch of different drive modes. There’s even four different exhaust modes, although two of them sound pretty similar to us.

The other big change is a switch to upgraded Fox Racing Live-Valve 2.5 shocks. These are able to make more calculations and adjustments on-the-go, and in shorter time, so if you hit a bump there is no after-shock. The vehicle remains utterly composed and stable.

Not only that, the ride comfort is excellent. It’s the most comfortable ute we’ve driven. And the best handling in terms of resistance to body lean and fun-filled engagement. We won’t spoil it all, though. Check out our POV video below for more of a look, including a 0-100 test off road.

We’ll have our full performance test video and written review coming in the next couple of weeks.