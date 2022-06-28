Car News Electric Hyundai

Hyundai IONIQ 6 design unveiled, inside and out

Brett Davis

Welcome to Hyundai’s second stand-alone IONIQ model and first all-electric four-door coupe. The IONIQ 6. Its design has been revealed today ahead of the full reveal in July.

The IONIQ 6 is inspired by the Prophecy concept car, featuring a smooth and curvaceous body in the form of a four-door coupe. It follows a design philosophy Hyundai calls ‘Ethical Uniqueness’.

At the front is a new interpretation of the company’s H symbol, with a matching badge at the back, while the Parametric Pixel lights are back (following on from the IONIQ 5) for the taillights, providing a unique look.

Inside, Hyundai is presenting a 12-inch touch-screen for the main infotainment system, and another 12-inch digital screen for the instrument cluster. Front passengers are divided between an elegant bridge-like centre console, complete with practical storage. SangYup Lee, boss at Hyundai Design Center, said:

“IONIQ 6 connects an emotional convergence of functionality with aesthetics. The distinctive streamlined design is the result of close cooperation between engineers and designers, with obsessive attention to detail and customer-centric values at the core. We have created the IONIQ 6 as a mindful cocoon that offers personalised place for all.”

The stunning design isn’t just nice to look at, the entire package has been crafted to be as slippery and aero-efficient as possible. In fact, the IONIQ 6 is Hyundai’s most aerodynamic model yet, with a drag co-efficient value of just 0.21.

Specifications are still being withheld at this stage, but we know the 6 will be underpinned by Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP architecture. This is also used for the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6, where it supports up to two electric motors and a power output of up to 225kW in the 5, or up to 430kW in the case of the yet-to-arrive EV6 GT. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He’s obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

