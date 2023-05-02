Ford Performance taking on Tatts Finke desert rally in Ranger Raptor

Ford Performance is gearing up for the gruelling Tatts Finke Desert Race next month, confirming that its Baja 1000 conquering Ranger Raptor will be hitting the sand.

The launch of the Ranger Raptor at this year’s Tatts Finke marks the first entry for both Ford Performance and the father-and-son team of Brad and Bryam Lovell’s Love Racing team.

The two are in a prime position to take out the top spot at the Tatts Finke, with Ford taking out the title for the Baja 1000’s mid-size class as it revives its racing divisions around the globe.

For the unaware, the Tatts Finke Desert Race is perhaps Australia’s most challenging race event, and pushes contenders through 460km of extremely challenging terrain between Alice Springs and Aputula, otherwise known as Finke.

Ford says it will be providing the Lovell Race Team with vehicle servicing, event management and logistics, with Brad and Byam Lovell hoping to recapture their success with the Ranger Raptor at the most recent Baja 1000. Ford Performance’s global director, Mark Rushbrook, said:

“Bringing the Ranger Raptor to the Finke Desert Race is the next stage of Ford Performance’s strategic global racing plan. Ranger is our flagship platform for global off-road racing and after conquering the Baja 1000 in the Stock Mid-Size class, we decided the next stop should be back to Australia, where the production truck was developed, to tackle the toughest off-road race down under.”

The Tatts Finke Desert Race kicks off on June 9 and wraps up on the 12th.