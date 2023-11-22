Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Landing in Australia in Q1, 2024 with $111,000 Price Tag

Hyundai has confirmed that the first examples of the performance-focused IONIQ 5 N will be landing in Australia in the first quarter of 2024, with prices kicking off from $111,000 before on-road costs.
Set to take on the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6 and the MG MG4 X-POWER, Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 takes the standard platform and turns everything up to eleven.That means power increases up to 478kW/770Nm with the help of Hyundai’s N Grin Boost mode and regular outputs of 448kW/740Nm, offering a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 3.4 seconds.
Underneath, the E-GMP platform has picked up some added reinforcement, atop a new adaptive suspension setup, a sharpened steering ratio and a new electronic limited-slip differential and comes riding on 21-inch alloys wrapped in Pirelli P Zero 275/35 rubber.Back in September, Hyundai launched a 12-hour pre-sale event for eager buyers here in Australia looking to secure the first batch of the company’s pioneering hot battery-electric SUV.
Shortly before Hyundai opened up its pre-order books, the company enlisted the help of the undisputed Drift King, Keiichi Tsuchiya to tear its rear tyres to pieces at the Sydney World Time Attack Challenge and drum-up excitement for its imminent launch.You can see the result of that collaboration in the video below.
You can check out some of the specs of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N below.
|Specifications
|IONIQ 5 N
|Motor output
|Front
|166 kW / 226 PS
|Rear
|282 kW / 383 PS
|Total output
|448 kW / 609 PS
|Boost output*
|478 kW / 650 PS(Front: 175 kW, 238 PS / Rear: 303 kW, 412 PS)
|Battery
|Capacity
|84 kWh
|Charging
|Charge time
|With a 350 kW charger, 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes(under optimal conditions)
|Dimension
|Length
|4,715 mm
|Width
|1,940 mm
|Height
|1,585 mm
|Wheelbase
|3,000 mm
|Tires
|Pirelli P-Zero 275/35R21
|Braking system
|Front
|Four piston, 400 mm
|Rear
|Single piston, 360 mm
|Regenerative braking
|Deceleration
|0.6 G (0.2 G during ABS activation)
|0 – 100 km/h
|3.4 sec. (Boost)
|Top speed
|260 Km/h
|Range
|WLTP-estimated around 450km(Final confirmation is pending homologation)
|Exterior colours
|Performance Blue Matte, Performance Blue, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Gray Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Ecotronic Gray, Atlas White Matte, Atlas White, Gravity Gold Matte and Soultronic Orange Pearl
|Interior colour
|Black with Performance Blue accents