Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Landing in Australia in Q1, 2024 with $111,000 Price Tag

Hyundai has confirmed that the first examples of the performance-focused IONIQ 5 N will be landing in Australia in the first quarter of 2024, with prices kicking off from $111,000 before on-road costs.

Set to take on the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6 and the MG MG4 X-POWER, Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 takes the standard platform and turns everything up to eleven. That means power increases up to 478kW/770Nm with the help of Hyundai’s N Grin Boost mode and regular outputs of 448kW/740Nm, offering a 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 3.4 seconds.

Underneath, the E-GMP platform has picked up some added reinforcement, atop a new adaptive suspension setup, a sharpened steering ratio and a new electronic limited-slip differential and comes riding on 21-inch alloys wrapped in Pirelli P Zero 275/35 rubber. Back in September, Hyundai launched a 12-hour pre-sale event for eager buyers here in Australia looking to secure the first batch of the company’s pioneering hot battery-electric SUV.

Shortly before Hyundai opened up its pre-order books, the company enlisted the help of the undisputed Drift King, Keiichi Tsuchiya to tear its rear tyres to pieces at the Sydney World Time Attack Challenge and drum-up excitement for its imminent launch. You can see the result of that collaboration in the video below.

You can check out some of the specs of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N below.

Specifications IONIQ 5 N Motor output Front 166 kW / 226 PS Rear 282 kW / 383 PS Total output 448 kW / 609 PS Boost output* 478 kW / 650 PS(Front: 175 kW, 238 PS / Rear: 303 kW, 412 PS) Battery Capacity 84 kWh Charging Charge time With a 350 kW charger, 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes(under optimal conditions) Dimension Length 4,715 mm Width 1,940 mm Height 1,585 mm Wheelbase 3,000 mm Tires Pirelli P-Zero 275/35R21 Braking system Front Four piston, 400 mm Rear Single piston, 360 mm Regenerative braking Deceleration 0.6 G (0.2 G during ABS activation) 0 – 100 km/h 3.4 sec. (Boost) Top speed 260 Km/h Range WLTP-estimated around 450km(Final confirmation is pending homologation) Exterior colours Performance Blue Matte, Performance Blue, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Gray Metallic, Ecotronic Gray Matte, Ecotronic Gray, Atlas White Matte, Atlas White, Gravity Gold Matte and Soultronic Orange Pearl Interior colour Black with Performance Blue accents