Everrati debuts EV conversion for classic Range Rover, Land Rover Defender

British start-up Everrati has announced plans to expand its battery electric conversion portfolio to some classic examples of the Range Rover and the Land Rover Defender.

Everrati has previously converted cars like the 964 Porsche 911 and Series IIA Land Rover to battery-electric propulsion, and is looking to capitalise on the trend with an expansion of the program to vehicles including the classic Range Rover and Land Rover Defender.

While the company hasn’t confirmed power figures, if we use its latest Defender conversion as a reference we can expect to see a single electric motor mounted atop the transfer case kicking up at least 112kW/300Nm, with power supplied by a suspected 60kWh battery pack, which could be larger to keep up with the Range Rover’s heft.

Everrati’s conversion doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting from around AU$326,000 (£185,000) – plus the cost of the donor vehicle – while the EV treatment for the Range Rover classic is priced at around AU$416,000 (£230,000), not including the donor car or taxes. Founder and CEO at Everrati, Justin Lunny, said:

“We are extremely proud to announce our plans for the Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Defender, redefining them with our state-of-the-art 4×4 EV architecture, already proven in the Land Rover Series. These vehicles set new standards at launch – we will do the same again with our advanced technology, as we transform these icons, enabling them to live on in the age of electrification.”