Pogea Racing Reveals Faster, Widebodied Treatment for Ferrari Purosangue

The team at Pogea Racing has lifted the veil on their imposing widebody styling kit and performance upgrades for Ferrari’s first-ever SUV package, the Purosangue.

The Ferrari Purosangue’s stout proportions provided a great launchpad for the German tuning and design house to work their magic and make it a truly imposing Italian stallion. On the design front, Pogea Racing’s treatment for the Purosangue leans on bucketloads of carbon fibre, adding a bespoke front splitter with some racing-inspired side louvers.

The front end also picked up an optimised cooling system with a larger intake at the front grille for the radiator and some added air vents – either for cooling for to reduce air pooling up inside the wheel arch – on the side profile.

The fenders have been massively widened and paired with an extra set of fins on the side skirts that give each end a far meatier aesthetic which, in our opinion, doesn’t look too shabby at all. Move to the rear and you’ll find a revised carbon fibre diffuser flanked by quad exhaust tips arranged in more of a Corvette-inspired design than the stock Ferrari setup.

You’ll find the Pogea Racing kit for the Purosangue drops the ride height way, way down, which is the result of some new adjustable suspension hardware provided by KW Suspensions. Pogea Racing says its treatment for the Purosangue is offered with a pair of massive 23-inch front, 24-inch forged aluminium wheels with a ten-spoke design wrapped in Michelin rubber, while smaller 22-inch rims can also be optioned.

All the visual enhancements are accompanied by some mechanical modifications to the Purosangue’s 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12, with the company saying its treatment has extracted 611kW of power, a 78kW increase over the stock 533kW outputs.

Power remains thrown to all four wheels via Ferrari’s eight-speed automatic transmission which, in stock form, offers a 0-100km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a sprint to 200km/h in 10.6 seconds. The company is yet to confirm pricing for its Purosangue widebody kit and performance upgrades but will update us once the design has received German regulatory approval for public roads.