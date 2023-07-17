2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Performance SUV Makes Debut with 478kW, Arrives Next Year

Hyundai’s N performance division has finally taken the wraps off its Ioniq 5 N after what’s felt like an eternity in the development pipeline, with the rapid electric SUV boasting power figures that put some supercars to shame.

Over the standard Ioniq 5, Hyundai has given the N a significant hardware overhaul, kicking off with a revised pair of electric motors that produced a combined 478kW/770Nm in Hyundai’s ‘N Grin Boost’ driving mode.

In the standard driving mode, outputs stand at a still ludicrous 448kW/740Nm, giving it a substantial power premium over its performance sibling, the Kia EV6 GT which produces 430kW/740Nm.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 N can screetch its tyres up to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds, onto a top speed of 258km/h.

It measures in 80mm longer than the standard Ioniq 5 while sitting 20mm lower to the ground and spans 50mm wider.

Underneath, the Ioniq 5 N utilises the same E-GMP platform you’ll find under the EV6, while the battery pack has been beefed-up from a 77.4kWh pack in the standard Ioniq 5 to an 84kWh lithium-ion pack.

Range figures are yet to be finalised at this point, though we do know the Ioniq 5 N will receive 800-volt charging tech carried over from the standard car, good for a 240kW fast-charger.

Over the standard Ioniq 5, there’s a new adaptive suspension system, sharper steering ratio, an electronic limited-slip differential at the rear and a stronger platform than the standard Ioniq 5 to handle all the cornering forces.

It comes riding on a set of 21-inch alloys wrapped in high-performance Pirelli P Zeros measuring 275/35.

There’s also new regenerative braking system said to offer 0.6G of brake force upon throttle lift-off, which is paired with 400mm front, 360mm rear discs clamped by four-piston and single-piston calipers, respectively.

You’ll also find a redesigned cooling system for the high-performance e-motors and battery pack, with battery pre-conditioning programmed into the Ioniq 5 N’s specialised driving modes.

On the software front, Hyundai has spared no effort, with a new N launch control system, torque optimiser and a drift mode to help keep things lively, as well as a new N e-shift system that replicates the shutter of a dual-clutch transmission snapping into place.

Inside, there’s a set of bucket seats wrapped in your choice of cloth and leather or Alcantara and leather, with a bespoke steering wheel gaining a couple of N drive mode selectors and, of course, an N Grin Boost button for short bursts up to 448kW/770Nm.

A full run-down of the Ioniq 5 N can be found below; Australian deliveries are slated for some time in the first half of 2024.