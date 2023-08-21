Keiichi Tsuchiya set to Pilot Hyundai Ioniq 5 N at Sydney’s World Time Attack Challenge

Hyundai has confirmed that none other than the drift king, Keiichi Tsuchiya will be behind the wheel of an Ioniq 5 N as the all-electric performance SUV makes its Australian debut in September.

Designed as an exercise for the Ioniq 5 N to introduce itself to the Australian public in a plume of tyre smoke, punters will get their first taste of the Ioniq 5 N when the World Time Attack Challenge kicks off on September 1.

Hyundai has confirmed that Keiichi Tsuchiya will be thrashing an Ioniq 5 N in a series of demonstration laps around Sydney Motorsport across both days of action.

The company will also be taking over Sydney Motorsport Park’s Amaroo South pit complex, with a number of festivities in store for punters.

Hyundai will, of course, be showcasing the Ioniq 5 N, as well as a look at the refreshed 2024 i30 Sedan N, the N TCR race car, fan signings with Keiichi Tsuchiya and even the chance for owners to get a health check on their vehicle.

As a refresher, the Ioniq 5 N comes powered by a pair of electric motors that produce a combined 478kW of power and 770Nm with Hyundai’s N Grin Shift mode engaged.

It also comes packing an N Drift Optimiser system and a torque kick drift function that “allows for instant drift initiation” according to Hyundai.

We’ll see just how well both of those systems perform when Japan’s drift king gets behind the wheel and treats onlookers to plumes of tyre smoke and the sound of absolutely tortured tyres when the action kicks off on September 1.

“We’re excited to partner with World Time Attack Challenge, which will provide the perfect showcase for the immense performance capability of Ioniq 5 N, our first all-electric Hyundai N vehicle,” said Hyundai’s Aussie Chief, Ted Lee.

“We’re thrilled Hyundai has decided to team up with World Time Attack Challenge for the Australian debut of Ioniq 5 N… with a 478kW output and the legendary Keiichi Tsuchiya at the wheel, the fans are in for a great demonstration,” says WTAC CEO, Ian Baker.