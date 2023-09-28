Hennessey Hires Ford GT, AMG ONE Guru to Lead Hypercar Development

Hennessey has announced it has tapped none other than former Multimatic Chief Engineer, Brian Jones, to head the development of the company’s future hypercars.

Jones, who was previously the Chief Engineer of Vehicle Development and Integration at Multimatic Special Vehicle Operations (MSVO) has now been appointed as Hennessey’s VP of Engineering for Hennessey’s Special Vehicles and Performance Engineering divisions.

He’ll be reporting directly to John Hennessey, though it’s fair to say that Jones, having led development on iconcs like the Ford GT and the Mercedes-AMG One F1-inspired hypercar, won’t need any hand holding from the big cheese.

Hennessey says that his first project will be advanced powertrain development, testing, regulatory certification and manufacturing of the Venom F5 hypercar, which comes powered by a monstrous 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 1355kW of power.

He’ll also be heading the development of Hennessey’s aftermarket performance packages, which we’ve seen for cars like the Ford Ranger, the C8 Corvette Stingray and the Ford Bronco that has seen more than 700 upgrade kits installed so far in 2023.

“The appointment of Brian Jones as Hennessey’s VP of Engineering emphasises our commitment to growing an expert team focused on building world-class cars, trucks and hypercars,” says founder and CEO, John Hennessey.

The man himself said “I’m very excited to join Hennessey and lead both the hypercar and high-performance teams – it’s an exciting time to work with a company so experienced with extreme combustion-powered vehicles.”

Jones added that his new employer “is gearing up to set world records with the Venom F5, while Hennessey Performance is currently developing new high-performance versions of the Ford Mustang and Cadillac CT5-V.”