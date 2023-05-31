Hennessey debuts ‘VelociRaptor 500’ kit for US-spec Ford Ranger Raptor

Everyone’s favourite Texan tuning house, Hennessey Performance, has launched a comprehensive power upgrade for the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 powering the Ford Ranger Raptor, known as the VelociRaptor 500.

As the name might suggest, Hennessey has managed to extract 20 per cent more power from Ford’s stock powerplant in the US, bringing its total outputs to 368kW and 745Nm; 70kW/162Nm more than the stock Ranger Raptor. The Ranger Raptor in the US is 10kW more powerful than its Australian sibling, while offering a huge 163Nm torque premium.

The upgrade kit, which costs US$25,000, includes everything from a high-flow air intake system, larger intercooler with a blow-off valve and a new ECU. It’s much the same kit fitted to the Bronco VelociRaptor 500 that hit the market last month.

There’s also a set of 18-inch, 10-spoke alloys wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain rubber, bespoke Hennessey bumpers with LED off-road lights, ‘VelociRaptor 500’ badges, embroidered headrests and a build number plaque inside the cabin.

Hennessey is limiting production numbers of its VelociRaptor kit to just 200 units.