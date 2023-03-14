Bowler releases 100th special edition Land Rover Defender 90

Land Rover specialists, Bowler, has released a one-of-a-kind celebration of its 100th customer commission with the release of the Bowler 100th Edition Fast Road conversion.

The Fast Road conversion is said to be an evolution of the company’s highly acclaimed Defender Challenge Rally Series vehicles that were in production between 2014-2016, with the 100th Edition gaining some trick power, suspension and brake upgrades.

The celebration model is built on the Defender 90 platform, and picks up Bowler’s signature headlight surrounds, a Corris Grey body protection pack with roll cage, relocated spare wheel and a set of bespoke graphics.

Underneath, the Bowler picks up an upgraded suspension system, stage two engine upgrade that includes an intercooler and a performance exhaust system.

It comes riding on 18-inch alloys wrapped in 285/60 BF Goodrich all terrain tyres and an upgraded brake kit, with Bowler throwing in a set of upgraded mud flaps and a set of Lazer ST4 LED headlights.

Inside, the one-off receives a set of Recaro SVX seats, an Alcantara steering wheel, headliner and MOMO steering wheel, a rear-view camera and an Alpine sound system and head unit.

If you’re interested, prices start from 78,000 pounds, or around AU$140,000.