Refreshed Genesis GV80 Debuts with New Coupe Variant, Set for Q4 2024 Launch

Genesis has lifted the veil on a mid-cycle refresh for the GV80 SUV alongside a the GV80 Coupe inspired by the GV80 Coupe Concept unveiled earlier this year, with the latter gaining a new electric supercharged powertrain option. Nearly four years after its launch, Genesis’ large SUV package has proved a smash hit with buyers, racking up 170,000 sales since its introduction, with the company giving it coupe variant and a makeover for the 2024 model year.

Before we get to the design tweaks, let’s take a closer look at the changes under that long, swooping bonnet.

Genesis says that diesel variants are hitting the chopping block, while the range-topping 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 petrol has been updated with a 48-volt electric supercharger kicking out 305kW of power and 549Nm of torque.

Sadly, it’ll be available only for the GV80 Coupe, with the SUV making do with a pair of petrol engines. The base model will continue to be powered by a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 224kW of power and 422Nm of torque, while the 3.5-litre V6 remains the top option, kicking out 280kW.

Headlining the aesthetic upgrades is the new, double-crested front grille design, which carries over to the detailing of the LED headlights, a larger air intake above the front bumper and a new front splitter.

All up, it’s an almost carbon copy of the GV80 Coupe Concept that Genesis unveiled earlier in the year, albeit without the carbon fibre roof that the company showcased.

At the rear, there’s some subtle lines where the rear windscreen meets the bodywork, sloping down to a curved spoiler with integrated brake lights and some LED tail lights spanning the width of the body.

Interestingly, Genesis has hidden the tail pipes out of sight to “elevate the GV80’s sophistication,” according to the company.

Inside the cabin, there’s a massive 27-inch OLED display spanning its way from in front of the driver to the far side of the centre console, topping a set of touch-sensitive climate inputs and the crystal gear selector.

The cabin features a premium blend of leather, wood and aluminium, with a two-tone colour finish for the steering wheel coordinated with the finish of the dashboard and upholstery.

Genesis says we can expect to see the GV80 and the GV80 Coupe arriving on Australian shores in the second quarter of 2024.