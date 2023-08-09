Hennessey Launches Venom F5 Revolution Roadster with Insane 1355kW Twin-Turbo V8

Everyone’s favourite Texan hypercar manufacturer, Hennessey, has lifted the veil on their latest creation – a roadster version of the Venom F5 finished in bare carbon fibre… you can lift your jaws from the ground now.

After launching the open-top Venom F5 Roadster last year and the track-focused Venom F5 Revolution Coupe, Hennessey has taken a best-of-both-worlds approach with the F5 Revolution Roadster.

Limited to just 12 units in total, The Venom F5 Revolution Roadster is already sold out, though we can still marvel at that naked carbon fibre bodywork and its monstrous powertrain.

For the uninitiated, Hennessey’s power recipe leans on a 6.6-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 nicknamed the ‘Fury,’ with power outputs standing at a barely believable 1355kW.

Hennessey is yet to confirm 0-100km/h times, though it’s widely anticipated that the company is looking to tackle the outright speed record at some point in the future, though likely in a coupe rather than the convertible.

While the standard Venom looks to demolish any straight line you point it in, Hennessey fits its more agile and track-focused ‘Revolution’ variants with adjustable suspension hardware that can be tuned to different circuits, as well as an adjustable rear wing.

There’s weight savings aplenty, as well as lightweight forged alloys, carbon ceramic discs, an upgraded aero kit with larger front and rear splitters, an air scoop to feed the Fury V8 and a removable roof panel made from carbon fibre that weighs just 8kg.

Hennessey is bringing the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster to The Qual, a Motorsports Gathering, to reveal the first of just five limited-edition bare carbon models set to be produced.

Hennessey is pricing the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster at USD $3 million.

“The new Venom F5 Revolution Roadster combines our track-focused hypercar with an open-top for an unmatched visceral driving experience,” says founder and CEO, John Hennessey.

“Our hypercar is a timeless work of art that is as visually inspiring as it is physically engaging, thanks to its 1817hp combustion-only twin-turbocharged V8.”