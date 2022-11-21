Australian Car News Industry

What new cars are currently in stock in Australia?

Brett Davis

We all know how difficult it can be getting your hands on a new car at the moment, with most carmakers dealing with some level of delivery delay due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. However, we thought we’d take a look and see what new vehicles are in stock and available in Australia – some of which for immediate delivery.

Thanks to our sister company OnlineAuto and its nation-wide dealer network, we’re able to see an example of what specific vehicles are currently in stock in Australia. They’ve kindly put together a list for us which we’ll aim to post up about every fortnight. The list can be found on a special page we’ve set up, accessible from a drop-down heading under the ‘Buy a Car‘ tab on our main menu bar at the top of the page.

The list of cars is compiled by OnlineAuto, who reached out to its preferred dealers around the country to find out what vehicles they currently have available. Since the cars are only from their preferred dealers, not all car brands and not all states and territories are included. However, we can certainly help customers not in these regions and/or looking for other makes and models.

The vehicles are brand new and either on the docks, in a holding yard, or at the dealership and ready for delivery. Some are also on the way from their respective factories overseas and are scheduled to land within the next 2-3 months, at most.

If you are looking to buy a new car we can have one of the friendly staff at OnlineAuto find the car you want (new cars only), and provide a quote. Cars purchased through us usually include free delivery to your door and a tank of fuel. All you need to do is fill out a quick form so they can get in touch with you, or, alternatively, you can call them directly on 1300 719 925.

The car buying team can provide you with not only a free quote on the best price they find, but also offer information on availability and alternative options if the wait list is just too long for you.

We’ll aim to publish an updated list every fortnight, where possible. Please keep in mind these are not the only vehicles available but simply a brief snapshot of the popular ones. Please also keep in mind some will sell fast – we can’t guarantee these will still be available, especially well after the time of publishing.

New South Wales

Queensland

Victoria

Western Australia

Mazda CX-30 x3

Mazda BT-50 x4

Mazda BT-50 x7

Mazda BT-50 x7

Mazda CX-5 x4

Mazda CX-3 x2

Mazda CX-3 x15

Mazda CX-3 x3

Mazda CX-9 x4

Mazda CX-5 x8

Mazda CX-30 x1

Mazda CX-30 x4

Mazda2 x1

Mazda CX-9 x4

Mazda CX-5 x9

Mazda CX-5 x36

Kia Picanto x1

Mazda2 x4

Mazda CX-8 x11

Mazda CX-8 x13

Kia Sorento x2

Mazda MX-30 x1

Mazda CX-9 x1

Mazda CX-9 x20

Kia Sportage x4

Mitsubishi Outlander x11

Mazda2 x7

Mazda2 x3

Ford Everest x10

Hyundai i30 x20

Mazda3 x1

Mazda3 x1

Ford Puma x4

Hyundai Ioniq x2

Mazda6 x5

Mazda6 x5

Ford Ranger x96

Hyundai Kona x10

Ford TR Custom x2

Hyundai Palisade x24

Ford Escape x3

Hyundai Santa Fe x13

Mitsubishi Triton x15

Hyundai Sonata x1

Mitsubishi Pajero x6

Hyundai Staria x2

Mitsubishi ASX x8

Hyundai Tucson x48

Mitsubishi Eclipse x15

Hyundai Venue x8

Mitsubishi Outlander x35

Jeep Cherokee x1

Jeep Compass x11

Jeep Gladiator x23

Jeep Grand Cherokee x21

Jeep Wrangler x4

Volkswagen Amarok x13

Volkswagen Arteon x8

Volkswagen Crafter x2

Volkswagen Golf x10

Volkswagen Passat x3

Volkswagen Polo x4

Volkswagen T-Cross x12

Volkswagen Tiguan x11

Volkswagen Touareg x17

Volkswagen Transporter x2

Volkswagen T-Roc x13

Skoda Kamiq x7

Skoda Karoq x2

Skoda Kodiaq x2

Skoda Superb x3

Haval H6 x87

Haval Jolion x52

Haval Ute Cannon x65

RAM 1500 Limited x5

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He’s obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

See author's posts

More Stories