What new cars are currently in stock in Australia?

We all know how difficult it can be getting your hands on a new car at the moment, with most carmakers dealing with some level of delivery delay due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage. However, we thought we’d take a look and see what new vehicles are in stock and available in Australia – some of which for immediate delivery.

Thanks to our sister company OnlineAuto and its nation-wide dealer network, we’re able to see an example of what specific vehicles are currently in stock in Australia. They’ve kindly put together a list for us which we’ll aim to post up about every fortnight. The list can be found on a special page we’ve set up, accessible from a drop-down heading under the ‘Buy a Car‘ tab on our main menu bar at the top of the page.

The list of cars is compiled by OnlineAuto, who reached out to its preferred dealers around the country to find out what vehicles they currently have available. Since the cars are only from their preferred dealers, not all car brands and not all states and territories are included. However, we can certainly help customers not in these regions and/or looking for other makes and models.

The vehicles are brand new and either on the docks, in a holding yard, or at the dealership and ready for delivery. Some are also on the way from their respective factories overseas and are scheduled to land within the next 2-3 months, at most.

If you are looking to buy a new car we can have one of the friendly staff at OnlineAuto find the car you want (new cars only), and provide a quote. Cars purchased through us usually include free delivery to your door and a tank of fuel. All you need to do is fill out a quick form so they can get in touch with you, or, alternatively, you can call them directly on 1300 719 925.

The car buying team can provide you with not only a free quote on the best price they find, but also offer information on availability and alternative options if the wait list is just too long for you.

We’ll aim to publish an updated list every fortnight, where possible. Please keep in mind these are not the only vehicles available but simply a brief snapshot of the popular ones. Please also keep in mind some will sell fast – we can’t guarantee these will still be available, especially well after the time of publishing.

New South Wales Queensland Victoria Western Australia Mazda CX-30 x3 Mazda BT-50 x4 Mazda BT-50 x7 Mazda BT-50 x7 Mazda CX-5 x4 Mazda CX-3 x2 Mazda CX-3 x15 Mazda CX-3 x3 Mazda CX-9 x4 Mazda CX-5 x8 Mazda CX-30 x1 Mazda CX-30 x4 Mazda2 x1 Mazda CX-9 x4 Mazda CX-5 x9 Mazda CX-5 x36 Kia Picanto x1 Mazda2 x4 Mazda CX-8 x11 Mazda CX-8 x13 Kia Sorento x2 Mazda MX-30 x1 Mazda CX-9 x1 Mazda CX-9 x20 Kia Sportage x4 Mitsubishi Outlander x11 Mazda2 x7 Mazda2 x3 Ford Everest x10 Hyundai i30 x20 Mazda3 x1 Mazda3 x1 Ford Puma x4 Hyundai Ioniq x2 Mazda6 x5 Mazda6 x5 Ford Ranger x96 Hyundai Kona x10 Ford TR Custom x2 Hyundai Palisade x24 Ford Escape x3 Hyundai Santa Fe x13 Mitsubishi Triton x15 Hyundai Sonata x1 Mitsubishi Pajero x6 Hyundai Staria x2 Mitsubishi ASX x8 Hyundai Tucson x48 Mitsubishi Eclipse x15 Hyundai Venue x8 Mitsubishi Outlander x35 Jeep Cherokee x1 Jeep Compass x11 Jeep Gladiator x23 Jeep Grand Cherokee x21 Jeep Wrangler x4 Volkswagen Amarok x13 Volkswagen Arteon x8 Volkswagen Crafter x2 Volkswagen Golf x10 Volkswagen Passat x3 Volkswagen Polo x4 Volkswagen T-Cross x12 Volkswagen Tiguan x11 Volkswagen Touareg x17 Volkswagen Transporter x2 Volkswagen T-Roc x13 Skoda Kamiq x7 Skoda Karoq x2 Skoda Kodiaq x2 Skoda Superb x3 Haval H6 x87 Haval Jolion x52 Haval Ute Cannon x65 RAM 1500 Limited x5