Hennessey H700 tune for Corvette C8 Stingray adds 44% more power

Owners of the Corvette C8 Stingray will be jumping for joy today after the team over at Hennessey unveiled its latest performance kit for the all-American sports coupe that extracts an additional 44 per cent power from GM’s stock small block V8.

It’s known as the Hennessey H700 package, and is priced at US$34,950. It is able to bring power and torque from the naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 to 527kW and 865Nm. That’s a 44 per cent power increase and 37 per cent torque boost from the stock unit’s 365kW/630Nm output.

Hennessey’s kit is comprehensive to say the least, with the company fitting a brand new high-flow centrifugal supercharger, air-to-water intercooler, cat-back exhaust system, new engine tune software, and a set of 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels front and rear.

The additions have placed power outputs from Hennessey’s take on the C8 Stingray atop the latest flagship Corvette, the C8 Z06, which produces 500kW/623Nm from its 5.5-litre LT6 flat-plane crank V8.

The company hasn’t given us any updated 0-100km/h times, nor a top speed, but we expect some major improvements over the C8 Stingray’s claimed 2.9 second 0-100km/h sprint, if it can get the power down properly. Hennessey’s founder and CEO, John Hennessey, said:

“The stock C8 Corvette Stingray is an extraordinary sports car, yet Chevrolet left some V8 performance on the table. Our exciting ‘H700’ supercharger package integrates seamlessly with the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and our exhaust upgrade sounds much more aggressive than stock.”