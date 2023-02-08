Chevrolet Hennessey Performance News Supercharged V8

Hennessey H700 tune for Corvette C8 Stingray adds 44% more power

Alexi Falson

Owners of the Corvette C8 Stingray will be jumping for joy today after the team over at Hennessey unveiled its latest performance kit for the all-American sports coupe that extracts an additional 44 per cent power from GM’s stock small block V8.

It’s known as the Hennessey H700 package, and is priced at US$34,950. It is able to bring power and torque from the naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 to 527kW and 865Nm. That’s a 44 per cent power increase and 37 per cent torque boost from the stock unit’s 365kW/630Nm output.

Hennessey’s kit is comprehensive to say the least, with the company fitting a brand new high-flow centrifugal supercharger, air-to-water intercooler, cat-back exhaust system, new engine tune software, and a set of 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels front and rear.

The additions have placed power outputs from Hennessey’s take on the C8 Stingray atop the latest flagship Corvette, the C8 Z06, which produces 500kW/623Nm from its 5.5-litre LT6 flat-plane crank V8.

The company hasn’t given us any updated 0-100km/h times, nor a top speed, but we expect some major improvements over the C8 Stingray’s claimed 2.9 second 0-100km/h sprint, if it can get the power down properly. Hennessey’s founder and CEO, John Hennessey, said:

“The stock C8 Corvette Stingray is an extraordinary sports car, yet Chevrolet left some V8 performance on the table. Our exciting ‘H700’ supercharger package integrates seamlessly with the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and our exhaust upgrade sounds much more aggressive than stock.”

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories