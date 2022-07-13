Hyundai revises 2022 IONIQ 5 lineup; more affordable, increased range

Hyundai Australia has confirmed new trim grades for the all-electric IONIQ 5 for 2022, with new names for the base RWD (now call Dynamic) and flagship AWD (now called Techniq).

The base rear-engined IONIQ 5 Dynamic features a new 19-inch alloy wheels (replacing 20in items) wrapped in Michelin Primacy 4 tyres, helping to see the range increase from 451km to 481km. It retains its 72.6kWh battery that supplies power to the rear motor that develops 160kW and 350Nm.

Added features come in the form of a new augmented-reality head-up display system and a pair of vehicle-to-load ports that allow the IONIQ 5 to be a source of power for appliances and even homes (maximum output of 250V/15A, or 3.6kW), while the panoramic sunroof has been relegated to an optional extra.

Other standard features include LED projector headlights, eco leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a hands-free tailgate and a pair of 12.3-inch digital displays for the driver and infotainment system.

Opting for the AWD Techniq range-topper adds a dual-motor configuration kicking up 155kW from the rear and 70kW from the front for a combined 225kW/605Nm, translating to a 430km range figure.

The flagship retains 20-inch alloys wrapped in 255/45 Michelin Pilot Sport EV rubber, a set of ventilated front seats with a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and rear door sun shades.

Both come fitted with 800-volt architecture that can top the battery pack up from 10 to 80 per cent in just under 20 minutes.

The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ is on sale now priced from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Dynamic RWD: $69,900 (down from $71,900 in 2021)

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Techniq RWD: $77,500 (up from $75,900)