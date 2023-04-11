Ford Hennessey Performance News SUV Turbo Videos

Hennessey Ford Bronco ‘VelociRaptor 500’ package enters production

Alexi Falson

Production of the Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco, based on the Ford Bronco Raptor, has officially started and customers deliveries are soon to commence.

The US-based tuner and manufacturer has extracted 372kW from Ford’s twin-turbo V6 Bronco Raptor, while adding a host of off-road improvements and visual tweaks.

Over the standard Bronco, the 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 has received a high-capacity intercooler and system tune up to 372kW of power and 748Nm of torque, up from the factory outputs of 311kW and 598Nm.

The VelociRaptor comes riding on a set of 18-inch Hennessey wheels wrapped in massive 37-inch off-road tyres, with the option of 20-inch rims also available.

Over the standard Bronco, Hennessey adds a set of electronic side steps, upgraded front and rear bumper bars with LED lighting, VelociRaptor badges and a set of embroidered headrests inside.

The complete upgrade kit is priced from US$28,950, excluding the price of the Bronco Raptor. Founder and CEO, John Hennessey, said:

“The VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is one of our most agile and capable off-road offerings – it’s nearly unstoppable off the pavement. Our 500 horsepower upgrade pairs perfectly with Ford’s rugged Bronco Raptor 4×4 and we improve upon the factory’s high-performance offering and enhance it with more power and a more aggressive appearance.”

