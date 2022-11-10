Mercedes-AMG One sets Nurburgring lap record; 6:35.183 (video)

Mercedes-AMG has done it, cracking a new lap record around the Nurburgring for a production car with its extraordinary AMG One hybrid hypercar.

In the hands of DTM race driver and AMG ambassador, Maro Engel lapped the notoriously challenging circuit in just 6:35.183, or in 6:30.705 using Sport Auto’s track configuration. The times were officially measured and notarised.

This makes it the quickest road-legal production car to ever lap the circuit. It betters the previous record set by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR by just seconds – it set a time of 6:38.835 last year. Maro Engel said:

“I didn’t expect that we would be able to set such a lap time with these track conditions. In some crucial areas of the track, it hadn’t dried completely yet and was therefore tricky. That was a special challenge. We tried to find the optimal deployment strategy during the pre-tests.”

Due to the limited time with access to the track, and battling with damp sections including on critical racing lines, the team had just four laps to have a good go at the record. As such, two Ones were brought to the track. AMG says:

“According to the specifications of Nurburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG, both vehicles were inspected and documented by TUV Rheinland to ensure that they were in series production. A notary confirmed the proper condition of the vehicles and the correct execution of the record runs.”

The company also says the record-breaking vehicle in question had “everything that the Mercedes-AMG ONE offers as standard”. Maro Engel opted for the Race Plus driving mode, which offers maximum aerodynamic and suspension performance, with full power from the four electric motors.

The car was also wearing the standard Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO tyres, which were specially developed for the One in partnership with Michelin and AMG.

Check out the full lap video below to see how it performed. And to have a listen of that 782kW 1.6-litre turbo (running 50psi) V6 hybrid as it screams to its 11,000rpm redline.