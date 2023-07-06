Ford Mustang Mach-E, Haval Jolion Hybrid & Genesis G80 Electric Get Five-Star ANCAP Tick

ANCAP has released the results of its latest round of testing, with Australia’s number of hybrid, PHEV and battery-electric vehicles with five-star ratings growing to more than 100.

The news comes after ANCAP awarded the Ford Mustang Mach-E, GWM Haval Jolion Hybrid, the Genesis G80 and GV70 Electrified each with respective five-star safety ratings.

The Jolion Hybrid scored solid marks of 90% for adult occupant protection, 84% for child occupant protection, 64% for pedestrian protection and 92% for safety assist.

Following on from the Mustang’s five-star rating in December, 2022, the Mustang Mach-E joined its petrol-powered siblings with a five-star rating, applying to all Australian and New Zealand variants, with the exception of the GT.

The Mustang Mach-E scored 92% for adult occupant protection, 88% for child protection, 69% for vulnerable road user protection and 82% for safety assist.

The Mach-E was joined by the Genesis G80 and GV70 Electrified, with the G80 scoring 91% for adult protection, 86% for child protection, 77% for pedestrian protection and 80% for safety assist.

These results were slightly better than the GV70 Electrified’s scores of 89% for adult occupant protection, 89% for child occupant protection, 64% for vulnerable road user protection and 87% for safety assist.

After the rest of the GWM Haval Jolion range picked up a five-star ANCAP safety rating in September, 2022, the Jolion hybrid range has also joined the list of Australia’s five-star ANCAP-rated hybrid vehicles.

“With these new results, there are now over 100 battery electric, hybrid plug-in hybrid and hydrogen models rated by ANCAP which hold a five-star ANCAP safety rating – provided plenty of choices to consumers across a range of vehicle brands, models and price-points,” says ANCAP’s Chief, Carla Hoorweg.