2023 Genesis G80 Electrified review (video)

Genesis has put its hat in the EV ring with its largest luxury sedan – the G80, Electrified. We reviewed the ambitious Genesis G80 2.5T and gutsy 3.5T petrol variants, but now let’s see what this platform is like with the silent smoothness of EV power.

Powering all four wheels, it thrusts with a huge 272kW of power and 700Nm of torque. Genesis claims a maximum driving range of 520km from the 87.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It comes with the versatility of AC charging, DC fast charging and ultra-fast charging of up to 350kW via its 400V/800V architecure.

Only the one ‘Luxury’ trim spec is available, which will set you back $145,000 (excluding on-road costs). In that cost, you get class-leading after-sales supports and inclusions that deserve to be highlighted and taken into consideration when weighing up the rivals.

2023 Genesis G80 Electrified – THE SPECS

Battery: 87.2kWh lithium-ion, 400V/800V

Output: 272kW / 700Nm

Transmission: 1-speed auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F: 19×8.5, 245/45 R: 19×9.5, 275/40

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 2325kg

Power-to-weight: 8.54:1 (kg:kW)

Official range: 520km

Max charging capacity: 11kW AC, 350kW DC

0-60km/h: 2.24 seconds*

0-100km/h: 4.53 seconds*

0-200km/h: 18.91 seconds*

60-110km/h: 3.13 seconds*

1/4 mile: 12.98 seconds at 172.5km/h*

Max acceleration: 1.046g*

100-0km/h braking: 3.08 seconds at 37.64 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.215g*

Decibel at idle (on standby): 21*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 62*

Priced from: $145,000

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2023 Genesis G80 Electrified – THE PACKAGE

The latest G80 luxury large sedan is certainly a head turner. We caught a few curious stares from the general public with its smooth lines and sleek styling that stays consistent from front to rear. The EV version looks identical, except for a diamond-patterned, mirror-finish front grille that houses the disguised charging port (Type 2 and CCS2).

The interior in the EV model is just as majestic as the petrol variants. A clean and luxurious design with quilted Nappa leather seats that match parts of the door skins. You can select from seven different interior schemes that integrate beautifully with real polished aluminium finishes. The elegantly flowing layout looks revolutionary with impressive digital technology all around you.

There is a humungous 14.5-inch touch-screen high in the centre of the dash, and a 12.3-inch 3D-capable (switchable) digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. We found it fast and easy to grasp, thanks to its high resolution, uncluttered layout, and a handy split-screen feature. Being an EV, you get a dedicated menu with all the EV information and stats you need, as well as charging station quick finds as part of the sat-nav.

We thought the petrol versions of the G80 were absurdly comfortable spaces to be in. The electric version takes it even further with its blissfully quiet driving noise. To complement the relaxing experience, the driver can customise an 18-way power adjustable seat with ‘Ergo Motion’ massaging function, and the front passenger has access to a 12-way power adjustable seat with 4-way lumbar adjustment. An absolute pleasure to sit in for long periods.

Interior room is huge. There is an abundance of legroom and hip room no matter which seat you’re in. But being a lower-to-the-ground sedan, entry-exit access is a little more strenuous than that of its SUV counterparts. Boot space is plentiful for sedan, swallowing 424 litres of gear.

Key features available on the EV Luxury are an incredible 20-speaker Lexicon sound system, a power rear window sunshade, 360-degree cameras with side view lane changing cameras that appear in the instrument cluster, forward and reverse collision mitigation, front and rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit warning, a 12-inch head-up display, boosted brakes with four-piston Monobloc fixed front callipers, road previewing electronic dampers, and remote start with parking assist, to name a few.

The $45,000 price increase over the 3.5T petrol is a bit of a shock. To reduce the shock slightly, you should consider the easy-to-forget after-sales inclusions Genesis offers. Buyers have a choice of five years of free charging on the Chargefox network or the supply and install of a ‘Wallbox Pulsar Plus’ intelligent home charger. On top of the above, every Genesis electric comes with complimentary servicing for five years or 50,000km (every 10,000km or 12 months). When you add them together, these extras would cost you a few thousand dollars over time.

All Genesis models come with a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty and five years of free road-side assistance. The manufacturer also offers free servicing pick-ups and drop-offs from your location, or a free courtesy car during the service.

2023 Genesis G80 Electrified – THE DRIVE

If you think EVs are lame on performance, try the electrified G80. It thrills with copious amounts of power from all four wheels, and it’s available instantaneously. Heads jerk back into the seats with the G80’s 272kW and 700Nm, reaching 100km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds. However, we clocked it in just 4.53 seconds.

With 700Nm of instant torque, inclines go completely unnoticed. It powers up steep hills with barely any change in accelerator position required. The G80 has so much go in it, you will rarely have an opportunity to feel its maximum potential. Power is split equally between the front and rear wheels, which results in excellent traction and optimum take-off.

But it’s not all about power output for the EV. Driving range is just as important. Official WLTP testing reveals an average driving range of 520km. In your realistic, daily driving life, expect to travel about 427km. In our experience, this can rise to about 446km if you’re doing slower city start/stop driving, where frequent braking tops up the batteries.

But, contrary to combustion engines, if you’re driving at highway speed more, expect only about 400km of travel. Of course, air-con and heater usage can play a large part in your range – up to about 40km over a full charge. Notably, the G80 electric offers one of the more accurate range estimates we’ve seen in an EV from the on-board system. Many other EVs overestimate the real-world range.

Spread across the floor of the G80 are 87.2kWh, 522.7-volt, 166.8Ah, AC lithium-ion polymer batteries. They can be charged via 7kW single-phase, 10.5kW three-phase, or up to 350kW from DC chargers. And you can use standard 240V snail household charging. Ultra-fast 350kW DC chargers use the CCS Combo2 charging plug, and will take about 22 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent capacity.

50kW fast chargers will take about 68 minutes to charge the same amount. A 3-phase household charger will take about 11 hours and 20 minutes to achieve the same charge, using the Type 2 port. If you’re desperate, a standard single-phase wall socket will take 39 hours to fully charge to 100 per cent.

Unlike other EVs, the G80 Electrified comes with some other nifty charging features. The sedan’s roof has integrated solar panels to capture valuable solar energy for the battery and can increase vehicle range. There is also a scheduled charging function to take advantage of off-peak electricity rates. You can set the desired start and end time for charging, or program it to prioritise charging at the cheapest time first.

On the road, you quickly notice the long five-metre length of the G80. It rolls along like a steady freight train, absorbing bumps gently and calmly. You do not notice the extra weight in the electric version thanks to impressive four-link, “road-reading” adaptive damping suspension. It uses a front-mounted camera to examine the road ahead for bumps and holes, and adjusts each damper accordingly to offer the smoothest ride possible. Meanwhile, the G80 electric is still good as a sporty drive through the bends, as it can stiffen the dampers and clutch onto the road securely. That, and a low centre of gravity, means body roll is also minimal.

One of the best aspects of the G80 Electrified over the regular models for us is the sheer luxury and quietness it brings. It is so smooth and relaxing, you feel like you’re being driven on a cloud. And with loads of effortless power, the experience is nothing short of stately and empowering. In some ways it feels like a more traditional luxury sedan, rather than a modern technical exercise.

2023 Genesis G80 Electrified – THE VIDEO

2023 Genesis G80 Electrified – THE VERDICT

The Genesis G80 Electrified builds on an already brilliantly-designed large luxury sedan by offering an alternative to fossil fuels. Standouts are its striking external design, brutal power outputs that do not compromise over the petrol versions, an unrelentingly luxurious interior, and the rare after-sales extras built into the total cost.

We’re not entirely won over by that all to justify the $145k price tag. In our view, EV alternatives should not cost 33 per cent more than the top-of-the-range combustion engine equivalent. However, this detriment is not exclusive to the Genesis, but all EVs at the moment.

PROS:

– High quality interior, attention to detail, and luxury feel

– Very impressive performance; q1uickest G80 in the range

– Adaptive dampers as standard, athletic yet smooth ride

– Class-leading after-sales service and customer care



CONS:

– Significant price jump compared with petrol siblings

– EVs are not suited to all lifestyles yet, in Australia

– Large luxury sedans are being overshadowed by SUVs; could impact resale?

