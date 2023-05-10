Ford Australia confirms starting prices for Mustang Mach-E

Ford Australia is getting ready to launch the Mustang Mach-E, and has today confirmed the starting prices for the complete lineup.

Three variants will make up the range, spanning from the Select, Premium, to the top GT. All boast a 15.5-inch touch-screen running Ford’s SYNC4A system, and all come with a panoramic glass roof, a 10-speaker B&O sound system, 360-degree parking cameras, wireless phone charger, and a ‘frunk’ front boot.

Ford describes the Mach-E as offering “plenty of room” for five passengers inside, with ISOFIX points for the two outer rear seats and 60:40 split-folding functionality for family-friendly versatility. Speaking about its arrival, Ford Australia president and CEO, Andrew Birkic said:

“We’ve had a brilliant response to Mustang Mach-E since we confirmed it for Australia a few weeks ago, and can’t wait to give customers the chance to get behind the wheel later this year.”

As reported earlier this week, the Select model uses a 71kW battery and 198kW rear-mounted motor to offer a range of 470km. The Premium steps up to a 91kWh battery feeding a 216kW rear motor to provide an impressive range of 600km. At the top, the GT uses the 91kW battery but with twin electric motors producing 358kW, while offering 490km range.

The GT also comes with performance highlights including Brembo brakes on the front, MagneRide Active Suspension with selectable modes, and 20-inch wheels with performance Pirelli tyres. Drivers can also select an ‘Untame Plus’ driving mode, joining the standard Active, Whisper and Untame modes.

Online reservations open today at 2pm (AEST) via the Ford Australia website. Buyers are required to pay a $1000 reservation fee to secure their order. Deliveries will start late this year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select: $79,990

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium: $92,990

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: $108,990