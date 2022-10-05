Bentley adds S & Azure variants for 2023 Bentayga Hybrid lineup

Bentley has expanded its plug-in hybrid options for its Bentayga SUV for 2023 with the introduction of two new variants, called the Bentayga S and Azure Hybrid.

While the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 remains unchanged, Bentley has tinkered with its e-motor configuration and installed a larger battery pack, with a larger 18kWh lithium-ion unit fitted as standard.

The company has also fitted a beefier 100kW/400Nm e-motor generator, with combined power now sitting 10kW higher than the previous Bentayga plug-in hybrid, at 340kW. Torque figures remain unknown but are likely to climb from the current 700Nm.

The end result is a slightly faster 0-100km/h sprint of 5.3 seconds, and an all-electric driving range of 43km on the WLTP test cycle which is 3km more than the previous Bentayga PHEV.

In terms of equipment, the S is the sportier of the pair, and comes riding on a set of 22-inch alloy wheels and is fitted with a small rear wing over the boot lid, black body accents and exhaust tips, as well as some acoustic boosts for the twin-turbo V6.

The Azure, on the other hand, takes a more sophisticated approach with its chrome front grille and a fuel cap bedazzled with a shiny jewel finish.

Inside, there’s a set of heated and ventilated comfort sport seats that are available in 15 different finishes, as well as three options for the wood veneers and seemingly endless customisation options that we’ve come to expect from Bentley.

Bentley is yet to reveal prices and specifications for its updated Bentayga plug-in hybrid range, but says that any Australians interested can contact their nearest dealer ahead of deliveries taking place in late-2023.

The expansion of Bentley’s PHEV lineup for the Bentayga comes as the company looks to move its range to 100 per cent battery-electric vehicles by 2023, in part of its ‘Beyond100’ strategy, with half of its total lineup now featuring a hybrid option.

In the near future, Bentley says we can expect to see five new electric vehicles in its stables, with a new battery-electric release set for each year from 2025 under an aggressive 2.5-billion-pound transition.