Renault Australia adds sporty RS Line variant to 2022 Captur

Renault Australia has confirmed that its compact SUV, the Captur, will receive a new flagship variant for 2022 in the form of the Captur RS Line. It’s priced from $39,950, before on-road costs.

As the name suggests, the Captur RS Line receives a number of sporting touches, including a new set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, an updated front fascia with an F1-inspired aero blade, dual chrome exhaust tips, gunmetal grey trim, front and rear skid plates as well as RS Line badges.

Inside, there’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, faux carbon fibre trim pieces, alloy driving pedals and red contrast stitching atop the RS badging inside the cockpit.

The Captur RS Line also receives Renault’s automatic parking system and automatic high- and low-beam headlights. The RS Line update has been accompanied by the addition of adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go as standard on Captur Zen and Intens variants.

All Captur variants come packaged with Renault’s five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty with five capped-price services and five-years of roadside assistance. Glen Sealey, Renault Australia general manager, said:

“With strategic additions like this Captur RS Line, Renault is offering consumers even more choice as we begin to grow the product portfolio. With new commercial vehicles arriving later this year, and the recent well-received reveal of the all-new Megane E-Tech, it’s exciting times ahead for Renault.”

As with all Captur variants, the RS Line is powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder, developing 113kW and 270Nm. It’s matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto with front-wheel drive. Prices for the Renault Captur lineup can be found below (excluding on-roads):