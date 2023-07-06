GWM Slashes Prices for Ora EV by $4000, Now Priced from $39,990

GWM has announced a significant price revision for the Ora range, with the company slashing prices by around $4000 for the battery-electric hatchback, as the battle for Australia’s cheapest electric vehicle continues.

The company says that in light of the falling costs of raw materials, GWM has seen the price of producing batteries for EVs like the Ora drop considerably, and has since made the move to cut prices for the Ora.

New pricing for the entry-level Ora Standard Range now stands at $39,990 before on-road costs, while the Ora Extended Range is priced at $45,990 and the range-topping GWM Ora GT variant is priced at $51,990.

In spite of the price cut, the GWM Ora is not Australia’s cheapest electric vehicle.

That honour, for a brief period of time at least, went to the MG MG4 thanks to its $38,990 price tag, a figure that was undercut by the BYD Dolphin by $100 just days later, with pricing set at $38,890 before on-road costs are applied.

The entry-level Ora Standard Range picks up a 48kWh battery pack good for a claimed 320km of driving range, while the Ora in Extended Range offers 420km of driving range thanks to a larger 63kWh battery pack.

GWM has also added a new Ultra variant to the range, which sits between the Extended Range and the GT.

The Ora Ultra picks up a set of power-adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof and a hands-free tailgate, and comes powered by the larger 63kWh battery.

GWM is looking to sweeten the deal with buyers by bundling in a free wall charger, previously a $1690 option, for buyers that take delivery before September 30; though installation of the wall box is not included.