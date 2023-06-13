Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre wraps up testing ahead Q4 launch

Rolls-Royce says that it has wrapped up the development program for the upcoming battery-electric Spectre ahead of deliveries taking place in the fourth-quarter of this year.

All up, Rolls-Royce has put the Spectre through 2.5-million kilometres of testing around the globe, with more than 50,000 hours clocked up in temperatures from -40 to 50 degrees.

The development program saw the Spectre grace roads all around the world, with Rolls-Royce wrapping it up with a “lifestyle analysis” back in England.

Rolls’ says this lifestyle analysis is based on customer demands, and tests the Spectre’s rear-axle steering system to ensure it can fit into private garages and key “luxury retail locations” of course.

The lifestyle testing also covers things like having a conversation while parked next to a waiting helicopter, the strength of the in-car internet through cities and how well the Spectre can eat up a long garment bag to “protect formal evening suiting and gowns”.

Preliminary power figures from Rolls’ signal that the Spectre will produce at least 430kW and 900Nm from a dual motor setup, with the most recent range figures standing at 520km per charge.

More details of the production Spectre will be confirmed ahead of its global release in the fourth-quarter of this year. Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos, said:

“Spectre is the Rolls-Royce that changes everything. This unique evaluation process ensures Spectre delivers an authentic, personal and effortless super-luxury experience, as well as true engineering substance, specific to the most demanding consuper group in the world – the Rolls-Royce client.”