Volvo EX90 gets ‘SunLike’ LED natural light system

Volvo’s next-generation SUV, the EX90, looks set to be part car, part alarm clock thanks to a collection of 72 LEDs dubbed the ‘SunLike’ system that is designed to provide a much more natural source of interior light.

The company says that its collection of 72 LEDs scattered throughout the cabin, from the ceiling, floor or door surrounds are reminiscent of the technology already deployed in hospitals, museums and even horticultural applications.

The LEDs provide a unique wavelength of light that will bathe the interior of both the EX90 and the upcoming Polestar 3 with a much more natural source of light with low reflections and high colour indexes.

Volvo says that aside from the aesthetic side of things, reducing the amount of blue light emitted by the cabin can help to reduce the driver’s eye strain and even headaches associated with prolonged blue light exposure. Volvo’s head of colour and materials, Dan Fidgett, said:

“The well-being of our customers is always a main focus for interior design at Volvo Cars. Bringing in SunLike LEDs to the interior of the Volvo EX90 is another illustration of our ambition to bring in innovative technology to deliver a renewed premium in-car experience for our customers.”

The Volvo EX90 is due to go on sale in 2024, with an Australian arrival likely later in the year.