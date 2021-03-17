BMW iX xDrive40, xDrive50 confirmed for Australia, arrives Q4 this year

March 17, 2021
BMW, Car News, Electric, SUV

Looking to buy a fully electric SUV? You might want to hold off for a second as BMW Australia has just confirmed the new iX, in xDrive40 and xDrive50 trim levels, will arrive later this year.

The BMW iX, initially revealed in November, is the first vehicle to be based on BMW’s all-new electric vehicle architecture. The platform will underpin a range of vehicles in the future, and comprises of aluminium and carbon fibre. For the iX, BMW Australia confirms the local market will receive both the xDrive40 and xDrive50 variants, which have just been confirmed overseas.

Both versions feature two electric motors, including one for the front axle and one for the rear. The xDrive40 receives power from a 70kWh battery while the 50 gets a 100kWh package. Peak power in the xDrive40 is “more than” 240kW, and more than 370kW in the xDrive50.

Off the mark the SUVs are very quick, with 0-100km/h set to come up in 6.0 seconds for the entry model and 5.0 seconds for the flagship. Meanwhile the range is 400km for the 40 and 600km in the 50 (WLTP projections). Frank Weber, board member at BMW, says the iX will set new industry standards in technology, saying:

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

“The iX has more computing power for data processing and more powerful sensor technology than the newest vehicles in our current line-up, is 5G-capable, will be given new and improved automated driving and parking functions and uses the high-performing fifth generation of our electric drive system.”

BMW says it obtains the cobalt and lithium requirements for the production of the iX through controlled sources, including here in Australia and Morocco. These materials are then supplied to the battery cell manufacturers at BMW’s Dingolfing plant, who produce the batteries using exclusively green power from certified sources.

Even parts of the interior are made in environmentally-conscious ways. For example, some of the raw materials used to produce the floor coverings are made with recovered and recycled fishing nets. The electric motors are also designed to be produced without the use of rare earths.

BMW says the iX will lead the way for its future vehicles, redefining sustainability, driving pleasure and what it means to be premium. It also says this pioneering character is reflected in the vehicle’s design, which portrays a technologically complex package which is also very clear and uncomplicated to drive and live with.

The first local deliveries for the iX in Australia are scheduled to commence during the fourth quarter of this year, with prices and final local specs to be confirmed closer to launch.

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

Lexus UX 300e confirmed for Australia, arrives November 2021
Lexus UX 300e confirmed for Australia, arrives November 2021
Mercedes-Benz confirms EQS, EQE, EQA electric vehicles
Mercedes-Benz confirms EQS, EQE, EQA electric vehicles
Lexus previews DIRECT4 EV tech with 300kW prototype (video)
Lexus previews DIRECT4 EV tech with 300kW prototype (video)
Electric: Genesis 'GV60', new Kia, Hyundai IONIQ 5 confirmed for 2021
Electric: Genesis 'GV60', new Kia, Hyundai IONIQ 5 confirmed for 2021

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.