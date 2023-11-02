Kia’s Global Sales up 8.3% YTD, Sportage Leads the Charge 

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Kia has released its financial reports for the third quarter of 2023, detailing a jump of 8.3 per cent for its global sales, once again led by the Sportage SUV.

All up, Kia delivered 257,709 vehicles in October, 2023, bringing its year-to-date sales to 2,611,938 in total, marking a significant 8.3% increase over the same point in 2022, where it had sold 2,410,909 vehicles. While sales were down overall from September, 2023, where Kia managed to sell 261,479 vehicles, Kia’s results still marked a sizable 7.7 per cent increase in the number of vehicles sold in October, 2022.

Kia’s overseas sales totaled 214,139 in October, bringing its YTD tally up to 2,138,508 – marking an 8.5 per cent increase over the same January-September period in 2022.

In its home market, sales increased 7.3 per cent- up from 436,790 to 468,835.

Globally, the Sportage remains by far Kia’s best-selling vehicle, with 45,110 Sportage units sold to buyers in October, trumping its nearest sibling, the Seltos, which was sold to 33,792 buyers in the same period of time. Kia’s third best-selling vehicle comes in the form of the Sorento SUV, which amassed as sales tally of 20,008 in October, 2023.

In its home market of Korea, the Sorento was Kia’s best seller in the month of October, beating out the likes of the Ray compact SUV and the Sportage which racked up sales of 4,824 and 4,707, respectively.

Kia says that looking forward, it expects to “continue to build its sales momentum with the launch of the new K5 sedan and Carnival MPV models.”

The global launch of the EV9 battery-electric flagship SUV as well as the smaller and more affordable EV5 midsize SUV will help the company on yet another record-breaking year in 2024.

Subject October-23 October-22 YoY change September-23 MoM change 2023 YTD

(Jan-Sep) 2022 YTD

(Jan-Sep) YTD change Korea sales 42,960 42,781 0.4% 44,123 -2.6% 468,835 436,790 7.3% Overseas sales 214,139 196,173 9.2% 216,792 -1.2% 2,138,508 1,971,310 8.5% Special Purpose Vehicle sales 610 417 46.3% 564 8.2% 4,595 2,809 63.6% Total sales 257,709 239,371 7.7% 261,479 -1.4% 2,611,938 2,410,909 8.3%