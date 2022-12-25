Cupra Leon V announced for Australia as new entry, from $47,990

Cupra has confirmed that its Leon V entry level hot hatch will be arriving in Australia in the first half of 2023, with prices starting from $47,990 drive-away.

The Cupra Leon V comes powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit you’ll find in the VZ and VZx, albeit in a slightly less powerful tune producing 140kW of power and 320Nm of torque. This is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission.

It picks up the progressive steering system and clever dynamic chassis control system to keep it agile in the bends, as the Cupra Leon V aims to snatch buyers away from hot-hatch favourites.

The Leon V comes packing a set of LED headlights, keyless entry and start, sport seats with a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment system.

The safety suite includes a semi-autonomous adaptive cruise control system, park assistance, side assist and lane keep assistance.

Optional extras come in the form of a $2450 leather and sound package that upgrades the interior with a set of heated, leather-upholstered seats and dashboard paired with a nine-speaker Beats sound system, a $1800 electric sunroof or a $475 metallic paint finish. Standard no-cost colours for the Leon V include Nevada White, Magnetic Tech and Midnight Black.

Cupra says it will be opening up the order books for its Leon V hot hatch in early January, with deliveries scheduled for the first half of 2023.

Buyers can expect to receive three years of complimentary servicing with the purchase of their Leon V, which is already bundled with the VZ, VZe and the VZx. Cupra’s Aussie director, Ben Wilks, said:

“Cupra has ensured the Leon V is every bit the hot hatchback in terms of its sharp steering and poised chassis performance through corner. Our leading turbo four-cylinder is perfect for those who like their engine to be in perfect sync with the hot hatch chassis, rounding out four degrees of spice in our engine line-up – 140kW for this V, 180kW for VZ, and VZe, and 221kW for VZx.”