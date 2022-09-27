2023 Nissan Patrol Warrior confirmed for Australia; added height, side-exit exhaust

Nissan Australia and makers of the ‘Warrior’ series of hardcore Navara models, Premcar, have confirmed they are working on a flagship Patrol Warrior model. It is set to go on sale some time in 2023.

Some teaser images have been released today to prove the program is happening, with one simply showing the Warrior badge on the tailgate just beneath the right-side taillight, while the other image previews an exciting side-exit exhaust system.

Nissan says the new variant is being developed and tested by Premcar to meet the “harshest of Aussie conditions”, with various modifications in store for the wheels and tyres, and the suspension.

By the looks of the preview image, the new tyres are quite aggressive all-terrain units, with chunky sidewalls to improve grip in muddy and rutted tracks. We can’t quite see but it looks like the uprated tyres are mounted on unique dark-coloured alloy wheels.

Premcar says the changes applied have resulted in increased ground clearance, helping with overall off-road performance, while also giving the Patrol a wider stance with “enhanced ride and handling”. Nissan Australia managing director, Adam Paterson, said:

“The Warrior program, our collaboration with Premcar, has already proven immensely popular in Australia, and a new version of the already hugely capable Nissan Patrol is a vehicle I, like many Australians, can’t wait to drive. Our collaboration with Premcar is all about developing vehicles that are perfectly suited to Australian customers and conditions.”

The Patrol Warrior was initially an idea under evaluation earlier this year, but now it has been officially confirmed. The companies say the project will take around 12 months to complete, with new staff and production facility expansion already in the works to accommodate the new model.

No changes will be made to the awesome 5.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine, which already produces 298kW and 560Nm. However, it might offer an animated soundtrack thanks to the side exhausts. We’re sure most buyers will be happy with the existing performance as well – we recently clocked the 2022 Patrol Ti across 0-100km/h in 7.04 seconds (see video below).

More details will no doubt be trickled out as development progresses, with an on-sale date likely in the second half of 2023 given development will run for about one year.