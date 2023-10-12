BMW Nearly Doubles Electric Vehicle Sales in 2023, Group Sales Up 7.4%

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

BMW says that sales of its battery electric vehicle sales have nearly doubled over the same point last year, with group sales – including MINI – increasing a healthy 7.4 per cent at the end of September.

In the nine months leading up to September, BMW has sold a total of 1869 electric vehicles, which comes close to double that of the 938 EVs the company had delivered to Australian customers in September, 2022. BMW says that the iX SUV has led the charge with Australian buyers who have snapped up 661 units, while the smaller iX3 has increased sales by 38 per cent in 2023, amounting 597 sales so far this year.

Things are likely to change by this time next year, though, with the most affordable member of BMW’s electric vehicle range, the iX1 racking up 391 registrations since its Q1 introduction this year.

As we’ve reported, BMW has announced plans to introduce four electric vehicles that will be priced below the Luxury Car Tax (LCT) and the Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) for fleet operators.

The lineup of BMW’s affordable EVs will be made up of two variants of the iX1, the iX3 M Sport and the i4 eDrive35.

Looking deeper, the MINI brand has seen strong growth in 2023, reporting 3306 vehicles sold so far, marking a 26 per cent increase.

For the rest of BMW’s lineup, its upper-end luxury vehicles like the 7 Series and 8 Series have recorded super strong growth figures of 40 and 23 per cent, respectively.

Total registrations for BMW vehicles were up 4.7 per cent, with the 1 & 2 Series lineup recording double-digit sales growth, while demand for the 3 Series was up by around 7 per cent.