Volvo reveals minimalist interior design for EX90 flagship electric SUV

No stranger to the world of Swedish minimalism, Volvo has given us a sneak peek at the design and layout of the technology inside its upcoming EX90 battery electric SUV that completely throws out physical buttons.

The company says it is hoping to remove stress and complexity completely out of the equation with its new layout which features a narrow display, offering little more than speed, battery range and a simplified navigation view.

This view becomes more detailed as you switch the EX90 into assisted driving, and even automated driving modes, displaying your position on the road, lanes around the car and other vehicles that the safety suite is monitoring.

The driver’s display sits beside a larger, vertically-mounted infotainment system that, in the absence of physical buttons, takes control of everything from the entertainment, climate settings and the safety equipment.

The system displays maps significantly larger than any other information on the screen, with car controls displayed on a panel low down on the screen, and can make suggestions on which application you might want to use to reduce clutter on the display.

Just a few weeks ago, we reported on some of the advanced safety gear that Volvo has in store for its EX90, which utilises an ‘invisible shield of safety’ around the vehicle, with LiDAR sensors, cameras and a powerful computer processor to crunch the data and keep its occupants safe. Volvo has said that the EX90 will come fitted with enough clever gear and processing power to enable full self-driving technology.

Those sensors also make their way inside the cabin, where the EX90 will be able to tell when the driver has taken their eyes off the road, and give you a nudge through the steering wheel to stay focused. Volvo’s head of UX, Thomas Stovicek, said:

“It’s all about providing you with the right information at the right time. We want your driving experience to be focused, simple and safe. Since the car also understands its surroundings, and you better than ever before, we can create an even safer situation by reducing mode confusion, distraction and information overload.”

The EX90’s full package, as well as powertrain details and specifications will come to the surface when Volvo’s battery-electric flagship makes its official debut on November 9. Check out the video below for more.