2022 BMW 8 Series & M8 revealed, Australian lineup confirmed

BMW has unveiled some 2022 updates for its flagship grand tourer, the 8 Series, including the M8 Competition high-performance models.

The 8 Series comes in for revised styling, introducing a redesigned front end including new ‘Iconic Glow’ kidney grilles, while all Australian models will come with the M Sport package as standard which brings in fresh aero side mirrors, inspired by those on the M8.

Speaking of the M8, it will be available with new-look 20-inch alloy wheels featuring a bi-colour black-grey colour scheme. Buyers also have a wider range of paint colours to choose from for the body, including Skyscraper grey metallic, M Brooklyn grey metallic, and Isle of Man green.

In Australia all M8 models now showcase the M Lights Shadow Line pack, with dark highlights for the headlights and chrome sections within. BMW Laserlight technology comes as standard.

Other updates include a 12.3-inch multimedia screen for the dash (replacing 10.25-inch), while the 840i now comes with the stunning CraftedClarity glass gear shifter and iDrive controller. The M850i variants also welcome a freshly-wrapped leather M steering wheel with stitching in the three M colours.

Arriving in Australia during the middle of this year, customers will be able to choose from the 250kW inline-six 840i with rear-wheel drive, or the 390kW twin-turbo V8 with all-wheel drive. These can be had in coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe body styles.

As for the 460kW M8 Competition, it launches locally later this year in coupe and Gran Coupe forms. It continues to feature switchable RWD/AWD, with 0-100km/h coming up in as little as 3.2 seconds. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs):

2022 BMW 840i

Coupe: $187,900

Convertible: $202,900

Gran Coupe: $184,900

2022 BMW M850i xDrive

Coupe: $285,900

Convertible: $294,900

Gran Coupe: $282,900

2022 BMW M8 Competition

Coupe: $362,900

Gran Coupe: $359,900