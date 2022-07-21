2023 BMW 7 Series & i7 prices and details confirmed for Australia

BMW is readying its all-new 7 Series flagship sedan for Australia, arriving in the fourth quarter of this year, with prices kicking off from $268,900 for the 740i and $297,900 for the range-topping i7 xDrive60 electric model.

The 7 Series lineup will come to Australia strictly in long wheelbase format, with BMW’s updated platform increasing the length by 131mm to 5291mm, width by 48mm to 1950mm, and 5mm extra in the wheelbase, spanning 3215mm.

The 740i comes powered by a 3.0-litre turbo inline-six petrol with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that combines to produce 280kW of power and 540Nm of torque, with an eight-speed automatic throwing that to the rear wheels resulting in a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds.

Underneath, it comes riding on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, while there’s an adaptive suspension setup, as well as rear-axle steering fitted as standard. Inside you’ll find a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 14.9-inch infotainment system, carbon fibre interior highlights, Merino leather upholstery and a set of heated, ventilated and massaging seats.

The battery-electric i7 xDrive60 comes powered by a pair of BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive electric motors producing a combined 400kW of power and 745Nm of torque, capable of covering the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.7 seconds. Power is supplied by a 106kWh battery pack.

BMW says the i7 xDrive60 has an average range of 625km according to the WLTP test cycle, and comes fitted with DC fast-charging architecture that can accommodate up to 195kW charging, bringing the battery from 10-80 per cent in 35 minutes.

The i7 xDrive60 comes fitted with 21-inch alloys, and receives active roll stabilisation as standard, while passengers in the rear gain a blend of leather, wool and cashmere for the upholstery while being treated to a massive 31.3-inch 8K theatre display paired with a 39-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system.

Both 7 Series variants come with an M Sport package on the house, with no-cost options for the M Sport Pro and Design Pure Excellence packages.

i7 buyers receive a third-generation BWM Wallbox with the purchase, as well as a five-year subscription to the Chargefox network, with a three-year warranty remaining standard for the 7 Series range.

The first customer deliveries of the all-new 7 Series and i7 flagship will be taking place in the fourth quarter of this year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 BMW 740i: $268,900

2023 i7 xDrive60:$297,900