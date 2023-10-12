Lift Kit Gives Tesla Model Y & Model 3 a 127mm Boost for Off-Roading

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Chinese start-up firm, Pu.Labo, has launched a radical lift kit for the Tesla Model Y SUV and the Model 3 sedan, making for one of the closest things we’ve seen to the ultimate Tesla off-roader.

Pu.Labo’s kit includes a set of adjustable coil-over shock absorbers that can increase the ride height by anywhere between 63-127mm, with maximum wheel travel figures of 203mm on offer.

The new coilovers are paired with a customer subframe assembly and a revised set of upper and lower control arms, as well as a custom spindle gusset for some added reinforcement.

The kit comes priced at around $23,000 with today’s conversion rate, though the company is offering the keenest of customers a discount down to $18,600 if they’re quick to pounce.